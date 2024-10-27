Typhoon Trami brings heavy rainfall and strong winds to central coast

ĐÀ NẴNG – Strong winds gusting from 15 to 18 metres per second have been recorded as Typhoon Trami headed inland on Sunday.

The winds, from grade six to eight, hit the islands of Lý Sơn (Quảng Ngãi Province), the Chàm Islands off the coast of Quảng Nam, Bà Nà Hills Mountain in Đà Nẵng, Nam Đông district and inner Huế City as the typhoon moved closer to the coast of central coastal provinces between Thừa Thiên Huế and Quảng Nam including Đà Nẵng, around 8am on October 27.

Heavy rainfalls were recorded from 200mm to 400mm in Phú Lộc district (268mm), Nam Đông (150mm), Bạch Mã Mountain (373.8mm) in Huế, in Đà Nẵng (135mm) and the Chàm Islands off Hội An.

It’s expected the heavy rains will continue in Huế and Đà Nẵng through October 27 and low-laying areas will be flooded temporarily as discharge systems could be overloaded with rainwater.

The Chàm Islands were hit with gusts at 18.6m per second (grade 8), while big waves crashed onto beaches of Bãi Làng and Bãi Hương.

Winds across Lý Sơn Islands were at grade 6, according to the latest report from the district’s authorities.

Big waves with heights of between three and five metres have been hitting the beaches in the region and the tides were up from 0.4m to 0.6m in Đà Nẵng, Quảng Nam and Chàm Islands (overnight October 26 to 7am of October 27).

Local residents in Thừa Thiên Huế and Chàm Islands were warned not to go out from 7am on October 27.

Local rescue forces in Quảng Nam Province had already relocated 162 residents to a safe location as of October 26 after a 50m long crack was discovered at a mountain in Nà Nổ village of Phước Gia commune in the mountainous Hiệp Đức district.

No reports of damage to property or loss of life in the region has so far been reported.

The next report on Typhoon Trami will come out in the afternoon of October 27. VNS