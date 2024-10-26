Crackdown on "three Nos", “ghost” ships to combat IUU fishing: Deputy PM

HÀ NỘI Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà has requested putting an end to the situation where fishing vessels are operating at sea but remain unmanageable.

At a teleconference between the national steering committee for combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing and ministries and localities on October 25, Hà, who is also chairman of the steering committee, set a clear deadline - by November 20, all "three Nos" vessels that lack proper registration, fishing licenses or inspection certifications must be removed.

Based on local databases identifying these so-called "ghost ships", the navy, coast guard, border guard, and fishery surveillance forces are to launch a comprehensive inspection campaign to thoroughly remove them, he said.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), in coordination with ministries, agencies and local authorities, was requested to adopt technical solutions to handle violations related to vessel monitoring system (VMS). Penalties for non-compliance must be severe, including confiscation of goods, fishing vessels, and even licenses of captains who flout the rules. Seasonal adjustments to fishing management regulations are also under consideration to improve regulatory effectiveness.

The provincial/municipal Departments of Agriculture and Rural Development must work with registration agencies to establish stringent standards for the inspection and registration of fishing vessels. Information on crew members aboard fishing vessels must be integrated with the National Population Database to ensure comprehensive oversight.

The MARD was assigned to collaborate with local authorities to draft regulations that clarify the responsibilities of organisations, individuals, and businesses involved in the sale and export of seafood products of unclear origin, enforcing IUU fishing rules more rigorously.

He added that mechanisms to encourage compliance with IUU standards among fishermen should be put in place. The ministry was also tasked with proposing upgrades to key fishing ports to enhance the capacity to manage fishing vessels and catch volume, particularly for seafood processed for export.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Phùng Đức Tiến reported significant progress in combating IUU fishing following four inspection rounds by the European Commission (EC). Notable achievements include strengthening the legal framework, installing the Vessel Monitoring System (VMS), establishing the National Fisheries Database (VNFishbase), and regulating seafood imports under the Agreement on Port State Measures (PSMA). Law enforcement and penalties for IUU violations have also been intensified.

The EC has recognised Việt Nam’s strong political commitment, particularly the decisive guidance and oversight provided by the Government, he said.

With these robust measures in place, Việt Nam is poised to make significant strides in combating illegal fishing, safeguarding its marine ecosystem, and upholding international standards. VNS