Việt Nam's tourism likely to boom under 'Six Countries, One Destination' visa initiative

HÀ NỘI A shared visa zone for the Southeast Asia region, similar to Europe’s Schengen visa mechanism, could be a game-changer for Việt Nam’s tourism sector. The proposed “Six Countries, One Destination” initiative aims to facilitate seamless travel across six neighbouring countries, thus boosting regional tourism.

On the sidelines of the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits in Laos on October 9, Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his Thai counterpart Paetongtarn Shinawatra agreed to pilot the tourism initiative involving Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Việt Nam, Laos, and Cambodia.

Originally proposed by Thailand in April 2024, this visa plan will allow tourists to travel freely between these six countries in the region, supercharging the local tourism industry. Thailand even hopes to negotiate visa-free travel between these ASEAN nations and the European Union’s Schengen zone.

Việt Nam had floated a similar idea 14 years ago including five countries covering the Mekong sub-region: Việt Nam, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, and Thailand, but nothing came of it.

Nguyễn Quốc Kỳ, Chairman of Vietravel Corporation, who first proposed the concept, emphasised the importance of acting quickly in the current tourism landscape. After the pandemic, tourism markets have opened up, and countries that act fast can capture the growing demand.

He pointed out that countries like Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore were swift in implementing open visa policies. While Việt Nam reopened early after the pandemic, its tourism policies have been slower to evolve. Currently, Việt Nam offers visa exemptions to citizens of 26 countries, far fewer than Thailand’s nearly 100.

If the six countries' initiative is implemented quickly, Việt Nam can leverage the open policies of its neighbours to attract a large number of international tourists, he said.

Additionally, joint promotion efforts with the five other countries would provide greater reach compared to Việt Nam acting alone. However, Việt Nam still lacks an official tourism promotion office abroad, putting it at a disadvantage in international marketing.

Implementing this shared visa system will significantly benefit Việt Nam’s tourism. By 2050, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate global tourism, with Southeast Asia as a key destination. Việt Nam must act quickly to capitalise on this opportunity and strengthen its position in the regional tourism race. However, experts warned that a shared visa policy could also increase competition among the six countries.

Cao Trí Dũng, Chairman of the Đà Nẵng Tourism Association, noted that while the visa policy could expand the tourism market for ASEAN, it would also intensify competition. The countries will compete to attract visitors, and those with less attractive destinations can lose out.

Dũng stressed the need for Việt Nam to prepare high-quality, unique tourism products to ensure tourists stay longer and spend more.

Kỳ emphasised the need to highlight Việt Nam’s distinct cultural offerings as tourists are seeking diverse cultural experiences. Việt Nam must showcase its unique traditions, cuisine, and everyday life to stand out, he noted.

Additionally, Việt Nam's diverse climate, ranging from temperate to tropical zones, offers tourists a variety of experiences in a single trip - an advantage few countries can match.

To stay competitive, Kỳ called for immediate research on the key tourist markets of the six countries and an analysis of their products to ensure Việt Nam can offer something distinct.

The “Six Countries, One Destination” visa presents Việt Nam with a unique chance to transform its tourism sector, but success will depend on how quickly and effectively the country prepares to address the challenges. VNS