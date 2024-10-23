Typhoon Trami heads toward central Việt Nam

MANILA — Typhoon Trami continues to strengthen and is projected to enter the East Sea on Friday, bringing widespread rainfall to central Việt Nam.

This will be the sixth typhoon to hit Việt Nam’s waters this year.

As of 7am on Wednesday, Trami’s centre was located east of the Philippines’ Luzon Island, with the strongest winds near the eye of the storm reaching level 9 (75-88km/h).

The typhoon was projected to sweep the island on Thursday, before moving northwest at about 15km/h, entering the East Sea at 7am on Friday.

Trami is forecast to have windspeeds of 89-117km/h and wave heights of 4-8m, with a level-3 disaster risk level (high risks of fatalities and damage to property, infrastructure and environment).

The eastern waters of the northern East Sea are expected to bear the brunt of the impact.

Deputy head of the Weather Forecast Department of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting (NCHMF) Vũ Anh Tuấn said: “After entering the East Sea, the storm may change direction and move westward with increased intensity.

“According to our initial forecast, the typhoon could attain level-12 winds (118-133km/h) and level-15 gusts (167-183km/h) as it passes through the Hoàng Sa (Paracel) waters, before continuing towards the coast of the central provinces.”

This area can expect widespread downpours from Saturday to Monday next week due to Trami’s impact.

Tuấn warned that this is a late-season typhoon, which is often complex and unpredictable. Therefore, people should regularly follow updates from the NCHMF.

Response plan

The Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention, Search and Rescue, and Civil Defence of the central Nghệ An Province has issued an official document on the response plan for Typhoon Trami.

Authorities need to closely follow updates on the storm and notify vessel owners and captains to proactively avoid danger and adjust their operation plans to ensure the safety of people and property.

They must also maintain communication to promptly handle any situation and ensure that rescue forces and equipment are ready when needed.

The document also required reviews and response plans for rain-induced flooding and landslides, especially in residential areas near the rivers and on low-lying land, to proactively arrange evacuations.

Local authorities must also monitor and ensure the flow and safety of traffic, particularly on key routes. They must also carry out operation and safety plans for reservoirs, notably for small hydropower and irrigation reservoirs as well as ongoing construction sites.

With a 25km coastline and 1,000 fishing vessels, Nghệ An’s Diễn Châu District has amped up its efforts to notify ship owners and operators of Typhoon Trami.

As of Wednesday morning, most large vessels have postponed their journeys and were anchored at local piers. Smaller boats and rafts which make daily fishing trips were still operating.

Local authorities have advised these boat owners and crew members to maintain regular communication with their families and fishing unions to stay updated on weather conditions, avoid going to high-risk areas and to return to shore immediately when requested. — VNS