Fukushima prefecture helps Việt Nam overcome Typhoon Yagi aftermaths

TOKYO – Governor of Fukushima Uchibori Masao on Thursday visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan to hand over a donation in cash from the Japanese refecture's residents to help Vietnamese people to overcome the consequences of Typhoon Yagi.

He extended symphathies to Vietnamese people affected by the natural disaster.

On the occasion, Uchibori highlighted his recent trip to HCM City last month, during which he introduced Fukushima pears to the locals and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Vietravel on implementing charter flights between Việt Nam and Fukushima.

He emphasised the potential for these flights to boost tourism and strengthen cultural ties between the two sides.

Vietnamese Ambassador Phạm Quang Hiếu expressed deep gratitude for the support from the people of Fukushima, and said that Việt Nam received Japan's timely assistance, including essential supplies such as water filtration systems, following the typhoon.

He affirmed that international support, including those from Japan, is critical as Việt Nam continues recovery efforts. – VNS