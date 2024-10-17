Việt Nam will continue working with Cambodia, Laos to promote extensive cooperation

HÀ NỘI — The relationship of solidarity, close friendship and mutual trust between Việt Nam, Laos and Cambodia is a valuable asset for all three nations, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Phạm Thu Hằng stated on Thursday in response to a question about Cambodia's pulling out from the Cambodia-Laos-Việt Nam Development Triangle Area (CLV-DTA).

"Việt Nam, Laos, and Cambodia have various cooperation mechanisms, including the Cambodia-Laos-Việt Nam Development Triangle Area. Each mechanism holds its own value and contributes uniquely to the cooperative relations and development of all three countries," she noted.

Hằng said that over the past 25 years, cooperation in the CLV-DTA has contributed to strengthening traditional ties, as well as fostering economic and trade cooperation, people-to-people exchanges and narrowing development gaps, thereby improving the living standards of people in border areas and in all three countries.

"Việt Nam has been, is, and will continue consulting with Laos and Cambodia to promote deep, substantial and effective cooperation among the three countries in line with the new development requirements, for the benefit of the people of the three nations, for the ASEAN Community, and for peace, cooperation and development in the region," the diplomat stated.

The CLV-DTA is an area at the tri-border point of the three nations, and covers 13 provinces: Ratanakiri, Stung Treng, Mondulkiri and Kracheh in Eastern Cambodia; Attapeu, Salavan, Sekong and Champasak in southern Laos; and Kon Tum, Gia Lai, Đắk Lắk and Đắk Nông in the Central Highlands and Bình Phước in Southeast region of Việt Nam.

In more than two decades, Vietnamese businesses have invested over US$3.7 billion in 110 projects in the area. — VNS