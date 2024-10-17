Việt Nam Fatherland Front urged to care for people from all walks of life

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary, State President Tô Lâm has urged the Việt Nam Fatherland Front (VFF) and its member units to care for and improve the lives of all citizens, leaving no one behind.

He stressed that they should pay special attention to those of ethnic groups and residents in remote, border and island areas, former revolutionary bases, strategic regions and areas with large religious populations.

Lâm was speaking at the opening ceremony of the 10th National Congress of the VFF in Hà Nội on Thursday, which gathered representatives of people from all walks of life, a representative image of the great national solidarity bloc.

Highlighting that the VFF’s highest goal is to serve the people and make their lives better, he said the VFF and its member organisations should make recommendations to Party committees and authorities, to mobilise benefactors to support people in particularly difficult circumstances and the disadvantaged, leaving no one behind.

The VFF and its member organisations should coordinate with authorities at all levels to effectively resolve pressing social issues at the grassroots level, listen to people's opinions and truly become a reliable support and voice of the people, he said.

He stressed the VFF should serve as the nucleus in protecting the Party's ideological foundation, actively combating erroneous and hostile viewpoints.

The leader underscored that it is the responsibility of the whole Party, people and army, with the VFF playing the core role, to strongly inspire patriotism, the desire to make contributions, the spirit of self-reliance and confidence, as well as national pride, promoting the great strength from the great national solidarity bloc and combining the national strength with that of the era.

Agreeing with the orientations, goals, and the action plan for the next tenure stated in the congress’ political report, Party General Secretary and State President Lâm pointed to the need to reach consensus on the position and special significance of the great national solidarity bloc, as well as the urgent requirement and top priority to reinforce and promote it under the leadership of the Party. This is one of the key solutions to bring the nation into the new era, he stressed.

The leader said that in the current period, the VFF should strongly perform its key role and coordination with its member organisations to unite all classes and outstanding individuals, promoting the vanguard role of the working class, awakening the great potential of the peasants, intellectuals and workers. It should ensure a high consensus in perception, ideology and action, firmly adhering to the socialist goals and ideology, proactively carrying out people diplomacy activities, resolutely protecting national independence and sovereignty and political and social stability and building an increasingly prosperous and happy country.

Chairwoman of the Hà Nội Chapter of the VFF, Nguyễn Lan Hương, highlighted the achievements in mobilising sources and calling for donations.

The city's Fund for the Poor has mobilised VNĐ411.2 billion over the past five years. Over VNĐ341.8 billion has been allocated to build, repair houses and offer medical support for poorer households and those in difficult circumstances, she said.

The success lies in creative and transparent fund management, which encourages increased donations year after year, she said.

President of the Union of Vietnamese People Associations in Europe, Hoàng Đình Thắng proposed the Party, State and VFF, through high-level contacts and diplomatic channels, continue to promote countries to recognise the Vietnamese community in some areas that meet the conditions as ethnic minorities.

The Party, State and VFF should also act as a bridge to promote diplomatic relations with countries and local authorities where many Vietnamese people live, so that the local authorities can create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to integrate, develop and enhance its position in the host country as well as in Europe, he said.

He proposed allowing Vietnamese citizens abroad to have the right to vote in elections and run for National Assembly deputies. — VNS