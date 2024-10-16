Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

ASEAN commits to strengthening collective cyber security

October 16, 2024 - 22:07
The 9th ASEAN Ministerial Conference on Cybersecurity (AMCC) and related meetings opened in Singapore on October 16, as part of the Singapore International Cyber Week 2024 (SICW 2024) from October 14-17.
At the debut of ASEAN Regional Computer Emergency Response Team. VNA/VNS Photo

SINGAPORE The 9th ASEAN Ministerial Conference on Cybersecurity (AMCC) and related meetings opened in Singapore on October 16, as part of the Singapore International Cyber Week 2024 (SICW 2024) from October 14-17.

In his speech, ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn called for stronger cooperation to combat the rising trend of cyber threats, as many ASEAN countries, including Singapore, are grappling with online scams.

He underlined the urgent need for coordinated and collective action to mitigate risks, protect the economy and society from cybercrime, safeguard critical infrastructure, and maintain the reliability of services.

The main and special sessions of the AMCC 9 included ministerial-level dialogues bringing together ASEAN ministers of information and communication technology (ICT) and cybersecurity, as well as ASEAN dialogue partners to discuss major cyber issues in the region and explore ways to enhance regional cybersecurity cooperation among member countries.

On the occasion, the ASEAN Regional Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT), located at the ASEAN-Singapore Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence (ASCCE) in Singapore, made its debut. VNS

Related Stories

Society

ASEAN Eco-Schools Award launched in Việt Nam

The award winners are to be selected based on three criteria that include their action plan and specific programme on environmental protection; curriculum and main and extracurricular activities on the environment; facilities and environmental protection activities in the community.
Politics & Law

PM delivers speeches at East Asia, ASEAN-UN summits

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, leading a high-level delegation from Việt Nam, participated in the 19th East Asia Summit (EAS) and 14th ASEAN-United Nations Summit in Vientiane on October 11, marking the conclusion of the 44th and 45th ASEAN Summits and related events.

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Vietnamese peacekeepers hailed back home

The Ministry of National Defence held a teleconference on October 16 to review the recent term of Engineering Unit Rotation 2 and Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 5 in the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping missions.
Politics & Law

Party, State leader honours Quảng Trị’s brave martyrs

The Quảng Trị historic battle played a pivotal role in the success at the negotiating table, leading to the Paris Agreement in 1973, and ultimately paving the way for the rapid and powerful offensive that culminated in the historic Spring Victory of 1975, fully liberating the South and reunifying the country.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom