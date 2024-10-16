ASEAN commits to strengthening collective cyber security

SINGAPORE The 9th ASEAN Ministerial Conference on Cybersecurity (AMCC) and related meetings opened in Singapore on October 16, as part of the Singapore International Cyber Week 2024 (SICW 2024) from October 14-17.

In his speech, ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn called for stronger cooperation to combat the rising trend of cyber threats, as many ASEAN countries, including Singapore, are grappling with online scams.

He underlined the urgent need for coordinated and collective action to mitigate risks, protect the economy and society from cybercrime, safeguard critical infrastructure, and maintain the reliability of services.

The main and special sessions of the AMCC 9 included ministerial-level dialogues bringing together ASEAN ministers of information and communication technology (ICT) and cybersecurity, as well as ASEAN dialogue partners to discuss major cyber issues in the region and explore ways to enhance regional cybersecurity cooperation among member countries.

On the occasion, the ASEAN Regional Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT), located at the ASEAN-Singapore Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence (ASCCE) in Singapore, made its debut. VNS