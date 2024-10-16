Quảng Trị must overcome challenges to fulfil its potential: top leader

QUẢNG TRỊ — In a working session with the Quảng Trị Provincial Party Standing Committee on Wednesday, Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm reviewed the province’s achievements and challenges while outlining the path ahead.

A locality with a rich history of patriotism during the revolutionary wars, Quảng Trị also boasts a strategic location for transportation, clean energy and industrial development.

The province is projected to overachieve 11 out of its 15 socio-economic targets set out in the Resolution of the 17th Provincial Party Congress, while the other four targets are almost obtained.

In particular, Quảng Trị’s average growth rate of gross regional domestic product (GRDP) in 2021-23 reached 6.79 per cent.

The province also focuses on innovation and attracting investment, especially non-public resources for transport infrastructure, which is seen as a key to rapid and sustainable development.

Located next to the country’s central key economic region and the north-south, east-west transport systems, Quảng Trị can also facilitate links between Việt Nam and other ASEAN countries, boosting logistics, economic cooperation, and becoming a key hub in domestic and inter-regional strategies.

In addition to socioeconomic efforts, Quảng Trị authorities also made significant achievements in practising political ideology and democracy within the local Party Committee, in anti-corruption work, as well as social order and safety, and national defence and security.

Despite this progress, Quảng Trị still faces multiple difficulties from climate change and natural disasters such as droughts, rising sea levels and harsh weather conditions.

The provincial economic scale remains modest with limited competitiveness and attractiveness to foreign direct investment (FDI), while its per capita income is low compared to the national average.

Setting out future directions, top leader Lâm required Quảng Trị to focus on local Party building and ensuring a strong, streamlined, transparent and effective political system.

The province also needs to invest in education and health care for human development, thereby nurturing a future generation capable of carrying the nation into a new era of exponential growth.

Sustainable poverty reduction is also among the key missions for Quảng Trị, in addition to caring for war veterans and the elderly who have contributed to the revolutionary successes of the country.

Top leader Lâm assigned the Central Party Office to gather the proposals and recommendations from Quảng Trị authorities for review by agencies and departments, ensuring compliance with the law.

The assessments will be conducted on the principle of facilitating and providing the most support possible for the socio-economic development of Quảng Trị and the country as a whole, he said.

He expressed his hope that the Quảng Trị Party Committee, authorities and people would maintain their solidarity to promote their heroic traditions, resilience, proactiveness and creativity to leverage their potential and overcome any challenges for breakthroughs in the province’s socio-economic development, as set out in the goals of its 17th Provincial Party Congress. — VNS