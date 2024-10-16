Party, State leader presents gifts to heroic mothers, war veterans in Quảng Trị

QUẢNG TRỊ Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm met and presented gifts to heroic Vietnamese mothers, wounded and sick soldiers, and exemplary policy beneficiary families in the central province of Quảng Trị on October 16.

In his speech, the leader praised the provincial Party Organisation, authorities, and people for their consistent care and support to contributors to the nation.

The Party and State always consider the well-being of those who rendered service to the nation a focus task, aiming to ease the pain and losses left by the war and further improve their living standards, both spiritually and materially, he said.

Priority should be given to revolution contributors and their families in the process of formulating socio-economic development policies, as well as projects on vocational training, job creation, poverty reduction, and other social policies.

It is essential to standardise criteria for recognising revolution contributors, honouring the deserving, he asserted, saying that the benefits available for them and their families should be clear and uniform.

Furthermore, he urged a thorough review and improvement of relevant policies and laws to ensure that they are timely and effective. The ultimate goal, he said, is to ensure that all revolution contributors and their families achieve a living standard above the average, in line with the principle that no one who has served the revolution is left without access to the preferential policies of the Party and State.

In a move to address housing needs, Lâm symbolically presented 200 houses to help Quảng Trị with removing temporary and dilapidated housing for poor and near-poor households. He also donated 200 gift packages to local heroic Vietnamese mothers, wounded and sick soldiers, and exemplary policy beneficiary families. VNS