Breast cancer awareness campaign launched

HÀ NỘI — A breast cancer awareness campaign entitled 'Joining Hands for the Woman I Love' has been backed by a number of celebrities.

Launched on Wednesday in Hà Nội, the drive to raise awareness is organised by the Cancer Patients Support Fund – Bright Tomorrow, in coordination with the Roche Pharma Vietnam Co Ltd and other partners.

It coincides with World Breast Cancer Prevention Month and the 94th anniversary of the Việt Nam Women's Union Foundation (October 20, 1930 - October 20, 2024).

The campaign comes with the joyful message: 'Despite grapefruit or lemon, being healthy, fresh and green are both beautiful'. With this funny strap line, the organisers hope many more women will get checked, as medical research shows that if the disease is detected early, treatment is simpler, more effective, and has a high cure rate.

Speaking at the launch, Professor Trần Văn Thuấn, Deputy Minister of Health, said: “This is an annual health campaign dedicated to Vietnamese women that has created a positive impact over the years.”

The campaign, which collaborates with hospitals and media agencies, has contributed to raising awareness, encouraging women to care for themselves, and especially to proactively screen for the early detection of breast cancer.

“I want to emphasise to women: Don't delay! Love yourself, care for your health and regularly screen for breast cancer,” said Thuấn.

The campaign will also see a number of initiatives for those who already have breast cancer, with patient forums in Hà Nội and HCM City with the theme: 'Modern beautiful women, not afraid of difficulties' with updates on the latest advances in breast cancer treatment.

On the occasion of World Breast Cancer Prevention Month, the Bright Tomorrow Fund has organised a meaningful gift giving programme for breast cancer patients, including members of the Resilient Women's Club Network and underprivileged patients nationwide.

The programme aims to provide both spiritual and material support, helping motivate patients during treatment.

The campaign has already hosted a hair donation festival, with 500 wigs donated to patients at nine hospitals in the northern and central regions.

Professor Lê Văn Quảng, Director of the K Hospital and Deputy Chairman of the Cancer Patients Support Fund – Bright Tomorrow, said: “Since 2012, under the Ministry of Health’s direction, the fund has continuously had communication programmes and annual breast cancer screening nationwide.”

The programmes have helped millions of people access information about breast cancer, and more than 72,000 high-risk women have received free breast cancer screening.

“Through these activities, we hope to promote community awareness about the importance of breast cancer prevention and early detection, as the disease can be effectively treated if detected promptly,” he said.

Following the launch, a pink cyclo parade went through busy streets such as Quán Sứ, Hai Bà Trưng, Hàng Bài, Đinh Tiên Hoàng, Lê Thái Tổ and Tràng Thi to spread the message of breast cancer prevention.

For the first time, a race organised by the Bright Tomorrow Fund and the K Hospital to raise funds for cancer patients will take place on November 1 at Thống Nhất Park in Hà Nội.

The campaign calls on the community to come together to support cancer patients through the VietQR platform. The work is conducted by the fund in collaboration with the National Humanitarian Information Portal 1400, and will continue until December 12.

The Doctors' Advice series will be held at universities and industrial zones to provide official information about breast cancer to women.

Here, specialists will directly guide attendees on how to carry out self-examinations, detect the disease early, implement preventative measures, and answer questions related to breast cancer.

Lennor Carrillo, General Director of Roche Pharma Việt Nam, said that after more than 30 years in Việt Nam, Roche is proud to support the campaign to provide early detection and modern treatment to patients.

“We hope the campaign will achieve significant progress in controlling breast cancer and protecting Vietnamese women’s health,” he said.

The Cancer Patients Support Fund – Bright Tomorrow under the Ministry of Health was established following Decision No 1583/QĐ/BNV on August 18, 2011, of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Over the past 12 years, the fund has organised treatment support and given gifts to more than 33,000 cancer patients nationwide, worth nearly VNĐ54 billion (US$2.1 million).

It has provided cancer treatment drugs for patients worth more than VNĐ1.1 trillion ($44 million) and offered early cancer screening for more than 79,000 people, worth nearly VNĐ41 billion ($1.6 million).

According to the Cancer Registry 2022, each year, Việt Nam records 24,563 new cases of breast cancer, accounting for 28.9 per cent of all cancer cases in women. — VNS