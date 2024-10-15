HCM City frets over safety of street vendors’ foods

HCM CITY – Ensuring safety of foods sold by street vendors in HCM City is challenging due to their mobility, lack of licences and food safety certificates, which poses health threats and complicates food poisoning investigations, the municipal Food Safety Department has admitted.

Speaking at a meeting held by the city People's Council’s Culture and Society Committee on food safety management on October 14, department deputy director Lê Minh Hải said his agency is responsible for ensuring food safety at three wholesale markets that supply nearly 80 per cent of the city's food.

It also works with districts to inspect food production and distribution businesses, he said.

It has to ensure traceability of pork and poultry eggs and collaborate with provinces and the ministry of agriculture to ensure a safe food supply chain for the city's consumers.

An official from the city Department of Education and Training said street vendors remain ubiquitous around schools, posing food safety risks.

Hải pointed out that street vendors are the responsibility of the city’s districts and not his department.

Nguyễn Hoài Nam, deputy director of the Department of Health, said there have been botulism cases this year linked to food bought from street vendors and small outlets, complicating traceability for investigators. – VNS