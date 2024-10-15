For the people

Your browser does not support the audio element.

A month has passed since Typhoon Yagi triggered the devastating flood in Làng Nủ Village of Lào Cai Province, leaving 60 people dead and seven missing in its wake. While search and rescue operations were agreed to cease, the 14 days spent in Làng Nủ remain an unforgettable memory for the soldiers of Regiment 98 (under Division 316, Military Region 2) who were assigned to the mission.