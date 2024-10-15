For the people

A month has passed since Typhoon Yagi triggered the devastating flood in Làng Nủ Village of Lào Cai Province, leaving 60 people dead and seven missing in its wake. While search and rescue operations were agreed to cease, the 14 days spent in Làng Nủ remain an unforgettable memory for the soldiers of Regiment 98 (under Division 316, Military Region 2) who were assigned to the mission.
Bamboo Airways has announced the resumption of its flights between HCM City and Bangkok, Thailand next month, marking its first international flight after a one-year hiatus due to financial challenges.
The award winners are to be selected based on three criteria that include their action plan and specific programme on environmental protection; curriculum and main and extracurricular activities on the environment; facilities and environmental protection activities in the community.
On the sidelines of the summit, VNA Deputy General Director Nguyễn Thị Sự met with Vice President of Xinhua News Agency Yuan Bingzhong. She appreciated Xinhua for organising the summit, saying its theme is useful for press agencies in the development trend of modern journalism today.
The policy will not apply to those who began residing illegally after September 30, 2024 and individuals involved in illegal immigration, those using fake travel documents, criminals or those failing to comply with deportation orders.