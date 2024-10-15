Bamboo Airways to resume Thailand flights after one-year hiatus

HCM CITY — Bamboo Airways has announced the resumption of its flights between Hồ Chí Minh City and Bangkok, Thailand, next month, marking its first international flight after a one-year hiatus due to financial challenges.

The carrier will operate one daily round-trip flight between the two cities starting on November 26.

The flight will depart from HCM City's Tân Sơn Nhất International Airport at 11:15am and arrive at Bangkok's Don Mueang International Airport at 2pm.

Tickets are currently available for purchase, with round-trip fares starting at VNĐ3.56 million (US$143), as announced on the airline's Facebook page.

Bamboo Airways initially launched the HCM City to Bangkok route in April 2022 and the Hà Nội to Bangkok route in March 2023. At that time, flights were routed to Bangkok’s larger Suvarnabhumi International Airport.

Bamboo Airways previously had a broad flight network across Southeast Asia, Northeast Asia, Europe, and Australia.

However, in October last year, it suspended international flights due to rising debt, losses from rapid expansion, the impact of COVID-19, and increasing fuel prices.

Thailand welcomed over one million Vietnamese travelers in 2023, while Việt Nam remains a popular destination for Thai tourists. — VNS