Farmers call for urgent financial support and land reforms at 9th National Farmers' Forum

HÀ NỘI — Farmers and cooperatives nationwide have raised urgent concerns about restoring agricultural production following Typhoon Yagi and recent floods, calling for immediate support in seeds, livestock and agricultural inputs.

They also proposed debt deferrals, extended repayment periods and new loans to help affected households swiftly resume farming activities.

The issues were brought to light at the 9th National Farmers' Forum held on Monday in Hà Nội, chaired by the Central Việt Nam Farmers' Union and the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. The event was part of the 'Pride of Vietnamese Farmers 2024' programme.

At the forum, Nguyễn Sỹ Bính, from Phất Cờ Aquaculture Cooperative in northern Quảng Ninh Province, said that the typhoon had wiped out all the cooperative's accumulated farming assets, with each member facing losses of around VNĐ5-6 billion. To restore production, the cooperative is in urgent need of financial support.

Bính urged the Government, relevant agencies and the Farmers' Union to participate in damage assessments and expedite the disbursement of post-typhoon financial assistance. He called on ministries and agencies to continue seeking funds and provide farmers with loans, debt deferrals and preferential interest rates to help them rebuild essential infrastructure for production.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Lê Minh Hoan expressed admiration for farmers' resilience in the wake of Typhoon Yagi. He praised their determination to rebuild and resume production, noting that just two to three days after the floods, many had already begun planting winter crops.

“One of the most pressing concerns for farmers is how to access funding quickly to restart production. The State Bank of Việt Nam has moved swiftly, instructing commercial banks to assist farmers in overcoming difficulties and rebuilding their livelihoods,” Minister Hoan said.

The minister also announced that the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development would hold further discussions with the central bank and commercial banks in the coming week to ensure that funding reaches farmers as soon as possible. He reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to supporting farmers in rebuilding and developing agricultural production.

Tackling land challenges with new multi-purpose land regulations

At the forum, many farmers also highlighted the need for policies and mechanisms to support agricultural development, particularly in terms of land planning. A common issue raised was the lack of available land for expanding economically efficient production models.

Trần Kim Phi, a farmer from Bắc Hòa Village in Ngư Thủy Bắc Commune, Lệ Thủy District, central Quảng Bình Province, explained that raising snakehead fish in canvas-lined ponds on the sandy land of the district is a new industry providing jobs and better incomes for farmers. However, expansion of the model is hindered by a shortage of available land.

Similarly, Nguyễn Hữu Ánh, an outstanding farmer from southern Cà Mau Province, shared that while the region is rich in aquatic resources, like shrimp and fish, farmers face challenges in expanding successful models for eel and marbled goby farming. Cà Mau Province’s unique soil conditions have proven ideal for eel farming, but the current land planning designates 100 per cent of the area for agriculture, preventing changes in land use purpose and limiting opportunities for expansion.

“While some households leave land fallow because rice farming results in losses, many others who want to switch to eel farming are unable to do so due to restrictions on changing agricultural land use purpose,” Ánh said.

He urged the Government to reconsider land use policies in areas where certain crops or livestock are more economically viable, allowing farmers to improve their household economies and contribute to local development.

President of the Việt Nam Farmers' Union Lương Quốc Đoàn shared these concerns, noting that he had visited local areas and observed the potential for eel farming. He invited the Secretary of Cà Mau Province Party Committee to visit the region and both agreed to seek solutions to resolve these challenges for farmers.

Minister Lê Minh Hoan highlighted that the 2024 Land Law introduced the concept of 'multi-purpose land', allowing agricultural land to be used for aquaculture, animal husbandry, or even tourism. He noted, however, that local authorities are still uncertain about how to implement these changes in the law.

The minister expressed confidence that the new land concept would help resolve long-standing land conversion issues, from eel farming in Cà Mau to snakehead fish farming in Quảng Bình and other regions.

The forum also addressed a range of other issues, including building agricultural product brands, promoting them on digital platforms, and implementing policies to encourage green, sustainable agriculture aimed at reducing emissions, in line with the goal of achieving net zero. — VNS