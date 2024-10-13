Việt Nam enhances awareness of gender equality and girls’ rights

HÀ NỘI - Nearly 300 delegates, including educational managers, students and representatives of UN agencies, gathered at an event in Vĩnh Long on October 12, which focused on promoting gender equality and girls’ rights in Việt Nam.

Organised by UN Women and UNESCO with the collaboration of the provincial Department of Education and Training, the event aimed to promote gender equality and empower girls in education.

The event featured exhibitions, interactive games, and art contests, encouraging students to express their views on girls' roles in shaping their futures.

Students joined in a special "Beijing 30 Bus Tour" which recognised Việt Nam’s progress in gender equality in implementing the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action over the past 30 years.

Inspiring talks from prominent women in education, sports, and science motivated the students, especially girls, to envision their future and pursue their dreams with confidence.

UN Women Representative Caroline Nyamayemombe emphasised the importance of equipping girls with STEM skills for success in the fast-evolving digital and green economy.

UNESCO Representative to Việt Nam Jonathan Wallace Baker highlighted the critical role of teachers in fostering an inclusive and equitable education system for a sustainable future.

Through the event, the organisers expected to enhance awareness of the importance of investment in education for girls and honour the contributions of educators in supporting girls' comprehensive development. VNA/VNS