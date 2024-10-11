Politics & Law
Home Society

Swimming skills for all children

October 11, 2024 - 16:18
Việt Nam has a lot of lakes and rivers, putting people at risk of drowning. The Global Health Advocacy Incubator (GHAI), a programme of Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, under the financial support of Bloomberg Philanthropies, has helped train more than 1,000 teachers in safe swimming instruction and thousands of students on water safety skills.

Society

Implementation of Red River Delta Region Planning approved

The plan focuses on developing advanced industrial and service sectors, including electronics, software production, artificial intelligence, automotive manufacturing, supporting industries, logistics, finance-banking, tourism, telecommunications and specialised healthcare.

