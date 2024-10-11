Unforgettable heroic memories

The labour force aged 15 and over, across the country, in the third quarter, is estimated at 52.7 million, an increase of 114,100 people compared to the previous quarter, according to the General Statistics Office.
The plan focuses on developing advanced industrial and service sectors, including electronics, software production, artificial intelligence, automotive manufacturing, supporting industries, logistics, finance-banking, tourism, telecommunications and specialised healthcare.
Trần Thế Cương, director of the city’s Education and Training Department, said the city currently boasts 2,913 public schools, educating nearly 2.3 million students, supported by around 130,000 teachers.
Six million tonnes of highly flammable materials such as tree trunks, branches, roots and leaves are drying out in forests damaged by Typhoon Yagi, which may lead to forest fires, prompting local officials to take charge.