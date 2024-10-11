Việt Nam observes International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction

THỪA THIÊN HUẾ — The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development coordinated with the United Nations (UN) representative agencies in Việt Nam and the Thừa Thiên-Huế provincial People's Committee on Friday held a ceremony in response to the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction and ASEAN Day for Disaster Management in Huế City.

Under the theme "Empowering the next generation for a resilient future", the 2024 International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction highlights the role of education in protecting and empowering youth for a disaster-free future.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyễn Hoàng Hiệp said that young people need to have proper awareness, skills, and knowledge so as to ensure their own safety from dangers caused by natural disasters. Once they can protect themselves, they can help others.

Regarding international cooperation in this field, he said the two main priorities are enhancing community resilience, especially in vulnerable areas, and strengthening infrastructure, with special attention to forecasting and early warning systems.

He urged UN agencies, development organisations, and funds to help countries access financial resources to develop programmes and projects enhancing community resilience.

The official said children are among the most vulnerable groups to natural disasters. Therefore, appropriate approaches based on their ages and awareness are needed.

The International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction is observed by the UN every year on October 13. It is dedicated to fostering awareness of disasters and their impact on living beings as well as to praising individuals and groups working in the field of natural disaster prevention and control.

The day is also chosen as ASEAN Day for Disaster Management, aiming to attract the attention of the ASEAN community in this regard and call for international cooperation to join hands to build safe communities and areas that are resilient to natural disasters. — VNS