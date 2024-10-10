Book Week showcases Việt Nam's achievements

HÀ NỘI — A special book week will focus on new ways of driving Việt Nam forward in terms of technology.

The Book Week, open to public in Hà Nội, aims to foster new ways of thinking, working and interacting, ultimately contributing to a better quality of life and driving positive social changes, according to Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Lê Xuân Định.

Deputy Minister Định was speaking at Thursday's opening ceremony for the Science and Technology Book Week 2024.

He emphasised that this year's Book Week is themed 'Knowledge and Technology: A Journey of Innovation' to highlight the central role of science and technology in Việt Nam's drive for modernisation.

"The recent Politburo's decree on science and technology has reaffirmed its pivotal role in driving Việt Nam's growth as the country navigates the complexities of a globalised market economy," said Định.

The Deputy Minister also underscored the ministry's commitment to building a robust scientific and technological information ecosystem, as evidenced by its sustained investment in the National Agency for Science and Technology Information and the Science and Technics Publishing House to empower the innovation community.

Director of the National Agency for Science and Technology Information Trần Đắc Hiến cited the constant evolution of digital platforms and smart devices as significant challenges for librarians, particularly those working in traditional library settings.

He said the organisation will be at the forefront of technological innovation during the Book Week, organising a series of events to showcase cutting-edge tools and applications designed to revolutionise information access within its database system.

The Book Week features a comprehensive collection of print and electronic books highlighting Việt Nam's remarkable achievements since Đổi Mới (The Renewal).

Visitors can explore the works of renowned Vietnamese scientists, politicians and experts, and access the latest research from global databases such as ScienceDirect and Springer. — VNS