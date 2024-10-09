Indonesia Coast Guard ship makes port call in Vũng Tàu city

BÀ RỊA - VŨNG TÀU — The Indonesian Coast Guard ship KN. Pulau Dana - 323 with 54 crew members on board on Tuesday (October 8) docked at PTSC Port in Vũng Tàu city, starting its four-day courtesy visit to the southern coastal province of Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu.

During the visit, the ship’s officers and crew members, captained by Lieutenant Colonel Umar Dhani, are scheduled to pay courtesy visits to leaders of the Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command under the Việt Nam Coast Guard and the Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu Province People's Committee.

Nguyễn Minh Khánh, Deputy Commander of the Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command, said this is the first visit by an Indonesian coast guard ship to Việt Nam, marking the cooperation agreement signed between the two countries’ coast guard forces in 2021.

“It reaffirms the cooperation between the two armies in general and their coast guard forces in particular, promoting the traditional friendship and strategic partnership between the two countries,” he said.

It offers a chance for young officers from the both sides to exchange experiences and improve their professional qualifications and practical skills in law enforcement, search and rescue at sea, and handling marine environmental incidents, he said.

The two countries are also making preparations for the celebration of the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties (December 30, 2025).

At his reception, the deputy chairman of the provincial People's Committee Nguyễn Công Vinh said the event has a very special meaning and contributes to strengthening the traditional friendship between Việt Nam and Indonesia, which was established in 1955 and upgraded to a strategic partnership in 2013.

“The province always pays attention to and focuses on directing relevant agencies, functional units and local people to strictly comply with law enforcement at sea, regularly exchange information and coordinate with forces to promptly respond to incidents,” he said.

For his part, Colonel David Hastiadi, head of Special Forces under the Indonesian Coast Guard, said he highly appreciated the province's outstanding development achievements.

“The visit will enhance cooperation between the Indonesian and Vietnamese coast guard forces,” he said.

On this occasion, the Indonesian coast guard forces and officers will take part in sport, cultural, art and food exchanges with the Coast Guard Region No. 3 Command, and visit local historical sites and scenic spots.

In addition, the Indonesian and Vietnamese coast guard forces will have joint training activities in search, rescue, and fire prevention and fighting at sea. — VNS