Indonesia to provide $1 million for Việt Nam's post-typhoon recovery

HÀ NỘI — Indonesian Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy on Tuesday announced that the country will allocate US$1 million to aid Việt Nam's efforts to recover from severe damage caused by Typhoon Yagi in September.

In addition, Indonesia will provide $1 million in aid to Yemen, Sudan and Palestine, using funds managed by the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB).

The assistance is scheduled for distribution on October 14.

As of September 27, Typhoon Yagi, the third to enter the East Sea this year, and subsequent floods and landslides left 318 people dead, 26 people missing, and 1,976 others injured in Vietnam. Total damage was estimated at over VNĐ81 trillion VND ($3.29 billion).

About 282,000 houses, 3,755 schools and school sites were damaged, unroofed, flooded, or buried.

Some 285,000 hectares of rice, crops, and fruit trees were flooded and damaged; 189,982 hectares of forest were damaged; 11,832 aquaculture cages were damaged or swept away; and 5.6 million cattle and poultry were killed. — VNA/VNS