Hà Nội honours 10 outstanding citizens, commends 70 exemplary individuals

HÀ NỘI – Innovations in implementing emulation movements have created a new, unified spirit of widespread patriotism, harnessing the collective strength of all levels, sectors, organisations and the people of the capital city, said Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính.

Chính made the remark at a conference to commend 70 exemplary individuals typical of the 'Good People, Good Deeds' Movement and to honour the 'Ten Outstanding Citizens of the Capital' for 2024. The conference was held by the Hà Nội Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Committee of Hà Nội on Tuesday.

“This has helped us achieve and exceed socio-economic targets and tasks,” Chính said.

Hà Nội has always been a pioneer in effectively implementing patriotic emulation movements, he said.

The Prime Minister, who is also chairman of the Central Emulation and Commendation Council, said he believes that the exemplary individuals and the role models of the 'Good People, Good Deeds' movement will continue to grow, spreading positive influence and helping to inspire officials, party members and the people of Hà Nội to strive forward with strength.

After 32 years, the 'Good People, Good Deeds' movement has been actively implemented across all levels and sectors of the city, yielding practical results, driving significant change and upholding a new position and stature for the capital.

In the first nine months this year, Hà Nội's economy continued to recover and grow well, affirming its role as a driver for national economic development.

Significant progress was also seen in the fields of culture, society, education, health, social security and the improvement of living standards.

Meanwhile, political stability and social order were maintained, international relations, integration and cooperation with other localities expanded, the capital’s position and prestige continued to rise, and key projects were implemented with vigour.

"Within these collective achievements, the positive contributions of nearly 70 exemplary individuals, ‘Good People, Good Deeds’ commended in 2024, especially the ten individuals honoured as Outstanding Citizens of the Capital at today's conference, are noteworthy," the Prime Minister said.

Chính said he is confident that the exemplary individuals and the 'Good People, Good Deeds' movement will continue to grow, spreading influence and encouraging officials, party members and the people of Hà Nội to make more outstanding achievements and help the “garden of Good People, Good Deeds” in the capital bloom even more brightly.

Chairman of the Hà Nội People's Committee, Trần Sỹ Thanh, accepted the Prime Minister’s directives and launched the 2025 'Good People, Good Deeds' emulation movement with five key focuses.

The city will intensify the promotion of revolutionary traditions, patriotic emulation movements and the notable achievements of the capital and the nation, aiming to create positive changes in awareness and actions of all officials, civil servants and residents, so that the spirit of 'Good People, Good Deeds' becomes deeply embedded as a cultural characteristic of the capital.

The city will continue to innovate and further improve the effectiveness of patriotic emulation movements, particularly the 'Good People, Good Deeds' campaign.

Emphasis will be placed on promoting emulation activities in areas like economic development, maintaining public order, education, healthcare and fostering a better lifestyle for the people of Hà Nội.

The city will also implement the revised Law on the Capital and the city's master plan and continue implementing the Politburo's Resolution No. 15-NQ/TW from 2022 regarding the direction of development and tasks for Hà Nội through 2030, along with other important Central Government and Hà Nội Party Committee resolutions.

Hà Nội will increase the responsibilities of the party committees, authorities and leaders in guiding and directing the emulation movements and commendation activities.

At the ceremony, the heartfelt story of educator Nguyễn Xuân Khang, chairman of the board of Marie Curie School, a 'Good People, Good Deeds' role model who adopted all the surviving children from the flash flood in Làng Nủ village (Lào Cai Province), moved many attendees.

For a long time, he has been known for his charitable projects worth billions of đồng, such as the 'Ten Thousand Green Trees for Mèo Vạc' and 'Teaching English to Mèo Vạc students' programmes.

The ten individuals who were presented the titled of 'Outstanding Citizen of the Capital' for 2024 are: Professor, Dr of Economics, Senior Lecturer and People's Teacher Hoàng Văn Cường (former vice-rector of the National Economics University); People’s Artisan Phan Thị Kim Dung, member of the Women's Union of Nhân Chính Ward, Thanh Xuân District; Hoàng Quốc Hải, member of the Hà Nội Union of Literature and Arts; Đào Thanh Hoàn, deputy office manager of the Economic & Urban Newspaper, deputy director of the Ngọc Ân Psychology-Education Research and Application Centre; Lieutenant General Chu Duy Kính, member of the Veterans' Association of Vĩnh Phúc Ward, Ba Đình District; Dr Dương Thị Thanh Mai, former director of the Institute of Legal Sciences, Ministry of Justice, head of the Expert Group for amending the Law on the Capital; Phạm Quang Nghị, former Politburo member, former Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee; Phùng Hữu Phú, former Standing Deputy Secretary of the Hà Nội Party Committee, former Chairman of the Hà Nội People's Council; Associate Professor, Medical Doctor, Senior Doctor, People's Physician Nguyễn Văn Thạch, former Deputy Director of Việt Đức Friendship Hospital; and Lieutenant Colonel Nguyễn Anh Tuấn, Chief of Police of Láng Hạ Ward, Đống Đa District, former Chief of Police of Láng Thượng Ward. VNS