 Hospital's free IVF programme to accept applications on October 11

HCM CITY — Mỹ Đức Hospital’s 11th charity programme called Ươm Mầm Hạnh Phúc (Nurturing the Seeds of Happiness) will accept applications for providing free in vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment to 100 couples from October 11 to 22.

The annual programme is an initiative by Professor Nguyễn Thị Ngọc Phượng, former director of Từ Dũ Obstetrics Hospital in HCM City and the first doctor in Việt Nam to offer fertility treatment in which embryos are introduced directly into the uterus, called IVF.

During the past 11 years, it has helped hundreds of couples’ dream of being parents come true, especially those facing financial pressure.

This year, the programme will provide free IVF treatment to the couples, starting November 11.

Couples can download registration forms and criteria for being chosen to get the free IVF treatment at Mỹ Đức website https://ivfmd.myduchospital.vn/ and Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/IVFMD.Vietnam/

In 2023, 59 out of 97 chosen couples became pregnant while the rest have returned to IVF Mỹ Đức health facilities across the country to continue treatment and receive embryos.

So far, nearly 600 infertile couples have benefited from the programme since it first launched in 2014. — VNS