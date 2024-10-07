PM orders removal of temporary, dilapidated houses

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Sunday issued an official dispatch on accelerating the elimination of temporary and dilapidated houses across the nation.

Under the dispatch, the PM acknowledged enthusiastic response of ministries, agencies, secretaries of the provincial and municipal party committees, chairmen of the people’s committees of provinces and centrally-run cities, businesses and individuals to the emulation movement on working together to remove temporary and dilapidated houses by 2025 launched by the Prime Minister in the northern mountainous province of Hòa Bình on April 13.

He expressed his belief that the movement will continue creating strong and widespread motivation among the public, helping realise the set goal.

The Government leader ordered cities and provinces’ enhancement of their self-reliance as well as rational mechanisms enabling localities to provide support for those with difficulties in eliminating houses in poor conditions, adding it is necessary to mobilise ministries, agencies, businesses, banks, organisations and individuals both domestically and internationally to assist the work.

He called for concerted efforts and drastic actions of sectors and localities to complete the set goal by December 31 next year, with housing support for people who rendered service to the nation, housing assistance under the national target programmes and one under the removal of temporary and dilapidated houses for local residents.

The Ministry of Construction was ordered to urge the people’s committees of provinces and centrally-run cities to study and design several housing models meeting technical and quality requirements as well as ensuring they are suitable with culture, practices and features of each locality and region.

The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs was asked to join hands with competent ministries and agencies to make reports and propose the establishment of a central steering committee on implementation the elimination work to the Prime Minister before October 10, with the Prime Minister being the head of the committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs deputy heads.

Besides, members of the committee include leaders from the ministries of Construction, Finance, Planning and Investment, National Defence and Public Security and State Bank of Việt Nam and General Director of Việt Nam Television, Voice of Việt Nam and Vietnam News Agency.

The committee will be responsible for proposing the Prime Minister solutions and specific ways to eliminate temporary and dilapidated houses across the nation, assuring the work’s progress.

The Government’s Office was ordered to keep close tabs on the implementation of the official dispatch and report to the Prime Minister on any issues that exceed its authority. — VNS