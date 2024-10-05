Foreign passenger caught smuggling gold in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội Customs authorities have detained a foreign passenger caught smuggling nearly 3kg of gold into Việt Nam.

The incident occurred on Friday when customs officers noticed unusual behavior during routine procedures for passengers arriving on flight UO550 from China's Hong Kong.

The passenger was found to have concealed metal items, suspected to be gold, in his clothing and shoe soles. Further inspection revealed three pieces of gold-colored metal with a total weight of 3kg.

The passenger, identified as a China's Hong Kong resident, later admitted that the metal pieces were 9999-grade gold, valued at approximately VNĐ6 billion (about US$240,000).

Customs officers have handed over the suspect and evidence to the police for further investigation. — VNS