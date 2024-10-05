Politics & Law
Home Society

Đà Nẵng hospital offers lifeline to foreign tourist

October 05, 2024 - 13:59
Thanks to the timely intervention, his condition has improved significantly.
The tourist receiving emergency care at the hospital. — Photo laodong.vn

ĐÀ NẴNG — Hospital 199, a leading medical facility in Đà Nẵng City, has successfully treated a foreign tourist with a severe kidney condition.

The 35-year-old Kyrgyz tourist, Ferfilev Pavel Aleksandrov, was admitted to the hospital with symptoms of headache, dizziness, and diarrhea a few days ago.

After a thorough examination, doctors diagnosed him with stage 5 chronic kidney disease, a life-threatening condition.

The hospital's emergency unit immediately took action to stabilise his health and provide necessary dialysis treatment. Thanks to the timely intervention, his condition has improved significantly.

He was discharged from the hospital on Saturday morning and is expected to continue his recovery. — VNS

