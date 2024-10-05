Politics & Law
Society

A colourful Hà Nội welcomes Liberation Day

October 05, 2024 - 12:56
Following are some photos capturing the city's atmosphere in the lead-up to the Liberation Day.

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội City is gearing up for the upcoming Liberation Day (10/10/1954-10/10/2024), with its streets adorned with flags, banners, and posters.

Following are some photos capturing the city's atmosphere in the lead-up to the celebration.

A large poster at Giải Phóng-Đại Cồ Việt Intersection which reads 'Hà Nội the thousand-year-old heroic city and a city for peace'. 
Another poster at Giải Phóng-Đại Cồ Việt Intersection which reads 'Nostalgia for Hà Nội's autumn'. 
A parkside poster which reads '70 years of a heroic journey'. 
A colourful display of flags on a street. 
Banners on Hoàng Diệu Street which read 'Long live the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam' and 'The great President Hồ Chí Minh lives on forever in our cause'.
A structure celebrating the Liberation Day set up close to a lake.
The national flag flies high on the Hà Nội Flag Tower.
A poster at the Bà Triệu-Hàng Khay Intersection which reads 'The five city entrances celebrate the arrival of the troops.'

