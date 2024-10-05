A colourful Hà Nội welcomes Liberation Day

Top leader treasures Việt Nam-Laos relations
HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội City is gearing up for the upcoming Liberation Day (10/10/1954-10/10/2024), with its streets adorned with flags, banners, and posters.
Following are some photos capturing the city's atmosphere in the lead-up to the celebration.
|A large poster at Giải Phóng-Đại Cồ Việt Intersection which reads 'Hà Nội the thousand-year-old heroic city and a city for peace'.
|Another poster at Giải Phóng-Đại Cồ Việt Intersection which reads 'Nostalgia for Hà Nội's autumn'.
|A parkside poster which reads '70 years of a heroic journey'.
|A colourful display of flags on a street.
|Banners on Hoàng Diệu Street which read 'Long live the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam' and 'The great President Hồ Chí Minh lives on forever in our cause'.
|A structure celebrating the Liberation Day set up close to a lake.
|The national flag flies high on the Hà Nội Flag Tower.
|A poster at the Bà Triệu-Hàng Khay Intersection which reads 'The five city entrances celebrate the arrival of the troops.'