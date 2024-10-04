Prime Minister meets female scientists, engineers from Asia-Pacific

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Friday received delegates to the ongoing conference of the International Network of Women Engineers and Scientists (INWES) in the Asia-Pacific as well as leaders of the Việt Nam Association for Intellectual Women.

In his address, PM Chính said the association’s hosting of this annual conference underscores its proactive role in fostering international cooperation in science and technology, particularly at the time when Việt Nam freshly celebrated its National Innovation Day (October 1).

The country places great importance on intellectuals, steadfastly pursues sustainable development, and considers science and technology key national priorities, he affirmed. Valuing the role of women, Việt Nam is committed to promoting gender equality and developing the contingent of female scientists.

The Government leader extended his gratitude to the network and his hope for its continued collaboration and experience-sharing with Việt nam.

He called on the network to help enable Vietnamese female intellectuals to connect with, learn from, and collaborate with experts, scientists, and high-tech enterprises worldwide. Its support for Việt Nam in terms of technology transfer, workforce training, and the improvement of governance, institutions, and policies are also necessary, PM Chính said.

The PM expressed hope that the network and the association will make more contributions to the country and the region, as well as the building of a peaceful, fair, humane, compassionate, civilised, and sustainable world.

In response to a proposal by the association to establish a fund in support of young female scientists, the leader assigned the President of the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU) to work with the finance minister on necessary legal requirements.

Over the past 13 years, the VWU’s Việt Nam Association for Intellectual Women has grown to nearly 6,000 members from 12 provinces and cities, 31 research institutes, universities, government agencies, and state-owned and private enterprises.

It once hosted the INWES Asia-Pacific’s conference in 2018. This year’s edition is slated for October 4 and 5 in Hà Nội, themed “The Role of Women in Science & Technology and International Integration for Sustainable Development.” — VNS