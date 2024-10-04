Politics & Law
Home Society

Expanded roads connecting Hà Nội's centre with Nội Bài Airport open to traffic

October 04, 2024 - 12:03
The projects have been put into operation in time for the capital city’s 70th anniversary of the Liberation Day.
Two key transport projects in Tây Hồ District were open for traffic on Friday morning. — VNA/VNS Photos Trung Nguyên

HÀ NỘI — An overpass at An Dương - Thanh Niên intersection and the newly-upgraded Xuân Diệu Street in Hà Nội’s Tây Hồ District opened to traffic on Friday morning.

Ngô Ngọc Vân, director of the management board of Hà Nội transport construction and investment project, said the overpass construction was divided into two phases with total investment of VNĐ815 billion (US$32.9 million).

The city's leaders cut the ribbons to open the route.
Expanded Âu Cơ Road has the width of 26.5m to 31m.

The newly-upgraded Xuân Diệu Street, covering 1.1km, starts from Tô Ngọc Vân Street to the intersection with Âu Cơ Road. Its construction began in November 2021 with investment of over VNĐ388.4 billion including over VNĐ291.5 billion for site clearance.

The expanded roads are expected to reduce congestion and better connect the city's centre with Nội Bài International Airport.

The projects have been put into operation in time for the capital city’s 70th anniversary of the Liberation Day (October 10, 1954 - 2024)

Dương Đức Tuấn, Vice Chairman of Hà Nội People's Committee, said both projects are located at the main routes connecting the city centre with the northwestern area and Nội Bài International Airport.

The two projects will help improve the city's traffic capacity, enhance traffic connectivity and strengthen the flood prevention capacity of the Red River dyke, he said. — VNS

Hanoi West Lake

