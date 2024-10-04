Over 4,700 smuggling and fraud cases uncovered in Q3, reflecting 25% increase

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's General Department of Customs has reported a significant rise in smuggling and illegal cross-border trade during the third quarter of this year, highlighting the increasing complexity of criminal activities.

Between July and September, customs officials detected and processed 4,748 violations, with the estimated value of seized goods amounting to VNĐ7.584 trillion (US$305.6 million), contributing to the state budget VNĐ141 billion ($5.68 million).

Compared to the same period last year, the number of prosecutions rose by 25 per cent, while cases referred for prosecution increased by 50 per cent.

Over the first nine months of 2024, customs authorities have handled a total of 12,949 cases, valued at VNĐ23.757 trillion, and collected VNĐ522.58 billion for the state.

Customs forces also intercepted 62 drug-related cases involving 80 suspects, confiscating 331.59kg of narcotics during the third quarter alone.

Over the first nine months, they intercepted 245 cases, arrested 296 individuals, and seized 1.64 tonnes of narcotics.

Smuggling activities were detected along the Việt Nam-China and Việt Nam-Cambodia borders, the northeastern sea region, and the Việt Nam-Lào border.

Contraband goods included foodstuffs, cigarettes, diesel fuel, poultry, currency, fireworks and refined sugar, with drug trafficking being a major concern.

Transnational criminal organisations are increasingly exploiting Việt Nam's trade and investment routes to smuggle drugs, particularly along three key corridors.

These groups have set up companies in Việt Nam to facilitate the transportation of equipment, raw materials, and the leasing of warehouses, supporting illegal drug production and smuggling operations from abroad, with further distribution to third countries.

There are also growing concerns that imported chemical precursors are being misused for narcotics production.

In response to these challenges, the General Department of Customs has committed to strengthening anti-smuggling efforts to safeguard economic security and public order.

Customs authorities are implementing stringent border controls and collaborating closely with other agencies, including the Border Guard Command and the police.

The department is also participating in international operations and seminars which focus on anti-money laundering, counter-terrorism financing, and tackling smuggling crimes. — VNS