Over 4,700 smuggling and fraud cases uncovered in Q3, reflecting 25% increase

October 04, 2024 - 14:08
Between July and September, customs officials detected and processed 4,748 violations, with the estimated value of seized goods amounting to VNĐ7.584 trillion (US$309.9 million), contributing to the state budget VNĐ141 billion ($5.76 million).
Customs officers in Lạng Sơn Province inspect the origin of goods at a warehouse in Hữu Nghị border gate. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's General Department of Customs has reported a significant rise in smuggling and illegal cross-border trade during the third quarter of this year, highlighting the increasing complexity of criminal activities.

Between July and September, customs officials detected and processed 4,748 violations, with the estimated value of seized goods amounting to VNĐ7.584 trillion (US$305.6 million), contributing to the state budget VNĐ141 billion ($5.68 million).

Compared to the same period last year, the number of prosecutions rose by 25 per cent, while cases referred for prosecution increased by 50 per cent.

Over the first nine months of 2024, customs authorities have handled a total of 12,949 cases, valued at VNĐ23.757 trillion, and collected VNĐ522.58 billion for the state.

Customs forces also intercepted 62 drug-related cases involving 80 suspects, confiscating 331.59kg of narcotics during the third quarter alone.

Over the first nine months, they intercepted 245 cases, arrested 296 individuals, and seized 1.64 tonnes of narcotics.

Smuggling activities were detected along the Việt Nam-China and Việt Nam-Cambodia borders, the northeastern sea region, and the Việt Nam-Lào border.

Contraband goods included foodstuffs, cigarettes, diesel fuel, poultry, currency, fireworks and refined sugar, with drug trafficking being a major concern.

Transnational criminal organisations are increasingly exploiting Việt Nam's trade and investment routes to smuggle drugs, particularly along three key corridors.

These groups have set up companies in Việt Nam to facilitate the transportation of equipment, raw materials, and the leasing of warehouses, supporting illegal drug production and smuggling operations from abroad, with further distribution to third countries.

There are also growing concerns that imported chemical precursors are being misused for narcotics production.

In response to these challenges, the General Department of Customs has committed to strengthening anti-smuggling efforts to safeguard economic security and public order.

Customs authorities are implementing stringent border controls and collaborating closely with other agencies, including the Border Guard Command and the police.

The department is also participating in international operations and seminars which focus on anti-money laundering, counter-terrorism financing, and tackling smuggling crimes. — VNS

Society

Trial begins for gold smuggling case from Cambodia into Việt Nam

Seeing that the gold price in Việt Nam was higher than in Cambodia, the defendants established two smuggling rings to import gold bars from the neighbouring country to sell to domestic gold shop owners. Investigations revealed that both rings smuggled a total of more than six tonnes of gold bars.
Society

Việt Nam on alert as drug smuggling surges via maritime routes

Heroin, ketamine and crystal methamphetamine from the Golden Triangle region are transported into Việt Nam via land routes, then concealed in various export goods such as plastic pellets, loudspeakers, electronic devices, magnetic cranes, packaging machines and granite stones before being shipped overseas.

Society

Carbon market could bring hundreds of millions of dollars to Việt Nam

Việt Nam is one of the countries most severely affected by climate change. In that context, with more than 14.8 million hectares of forest, accounting for about 42.02 per cent of the natural area, Việt Nam’s forests play an extremely important role in minimising the negative impacts of climate change.
Society

People take action to protect the marine environment

The Quy Nhơn City project aims to develop regulations, action plans and measures on waste management, replicate successful models, increase income for informal waste workers by 15-20 per cent, and encourage the greater participation from women workers.

