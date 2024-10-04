Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Life & Style

Book exhibition to mark 70th anniversary of Hà Nội’s Liberation Day

October 04, 2024 - 13:47
A highlight of the event will be an outdoor area showcasing two models: “Việt Bắc – Capital of the Resistance” from Thái Nguyên University Publishing House and “Hà Nội – Capital of Peace” from Hà Nội Publishing House, along with booths from various publishers and distribution units.
Visitors to an exhibition at the National Library of Việt Nam. Photo courtesy of National Library of Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI - A book exhibition celebrating the 70th anniversary of Hà Nội’s Liberation Day (October 10) will take place at the National Library of Việt Nam in the capital city from October 9-13.

The event, co-hosted by the Ministry of Information and Communications, the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Hà Nội People's Committee, and the Việt Nam Publishers’ Association, will feature both indoor and outdoor display spaces centred around several key themes.

It aims to highlight the historic significance of the capital’s Liberation Day in the revolutionary struggle for national independence and socialism, affirm the sound leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and President Hồ Chí Minh, as well as the spirit of national unity as decisive factors in all victories of the Vietnamese revolution.

A highlight of the event will be an outdoor area showcasing two models: “Việt Bắc – Capital of the Resistance” from Thái Nguyên University Publishing House and “Hà Nội – Capital of Peace” from Hà Nội Publishing House, along with booths from various publishers and distribution units.

Visitors will have an opportunity to explore valuable book collections and photos about the Vietnamese people and landscape.

The exhibition will include literature works and studies by domestic and foreign scholars that focus on the thousand-year cultural heritage of Hanoi, the capital liberation 70 years ago, and the ongoing process of building and developing Hanoi into a more wealthy, civilised, and modern city.

Publishers and distribution units will host a variety of events, including panel discussions, book introduction, exchanges with authors, and music performances, and a range of attractive discounts and incentives for readers. VNA/VNS

exhibition event Hanoi regional capital city Ha Noi

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Cool as it comes

Thảo Điền Ward in HCM City's District 2 has been listed as one of the world's coolest neighbourhoods by Time Out Magazine. Many people love this area due to its wide range of international pubs and bars, and nice places to hang out for friends and families. What do you think? Do you know any cooler places in Việt Nam?
Life & Style

Hội An exchanges cultural activities in South Korea

A hát bội (classical drama) art troupe from the ancient town of Hội An is performing in the International Mask Arts & Culture Organisation (IMACO) in Andong City, Gyeongsangbuk, Korea in exchanging multi-culture and arts among 25 countries in the world at the event.
Life & Style

Park gets arty

Artists from Germany, France and Việt Nam have teamed up to add more artwork to Phúc Tân Forest Park, which used to be a dumping area. The once-dirty space has become a clean and beautiful playground for locals. Have a look around!

E-paper

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom