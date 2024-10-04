Book exhibition to mark 70th anniversary of Hà Nội’s Liberation Day

HÀ NỘI - A book exhibition celebrating the 70th anniversary of Hà Nội’s Liberation Day (October 10) will take place at the National Library of Việt Nam in the capital city from October 9-13.

The event, co-hosted by the Ministry of Information and Communications, the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Hà Nội People's Committee, and the Việt Nam Publishers’ Association, will feature both indoor and outdoor display spaces centred around several key themes.

It aims to highlight the historic significance of the capital’s Liberation Day in the revolutionary struggle for national independence and socialism, affirm the sound leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and President Hồ Chí Minh, as well as the spirit of national unity as decisive factors in all victories of the Vietnamese revolution.

A highlight of the event will be an outdoor area showcasing two models: “Việt Bắc – Capital of the Resistance” from Thái Nguyên University Publishing House and “Hà Nội – Capital of Peace” from Hà Nội Publishing House, along with booths from various publishers and distribution units.

Visitors will have an opportunity to explore valuable book collections and photos about the Vietnamese people and landscape.

The exhibition will include literature works and studies by domestic and foreign scholars that focus on the thousand-year cultural heritage of Hanoi, the capital liberation 70 years ago, and the ongoing process of building and developing Hanoi into a more wealthy, civilised, and modern city.

Publishers and distribution units will host a variety of events, including panel discussions, book introduction, exchanges with authors, and music performances, and a range of attractive discounts and incentives for readers. VNA/VNS