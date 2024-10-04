Tourism sector sets sights on 17-18 million international visitors this year

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism has affirmed its commitment to attracting 17-18 million international visitors to Việt Nam in 2024 by ramping up promotional and marketing efforts during the fourth quarter, with a particular focus on the Indian market, known for high-spending tourists.

The ministry made the statement at its quarterly press conference held on October 3.

In the first eight months, the country welcomed 312,000 Indian visitors, shooting up 263 per cent from a year earlier, placing India eighth among Việt Nam's top 10 sources of international tourists, according to the Việt Nam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT).

To capitalise on the expected surge in Indian tourists, the ministry and VNAT have developed a strategy to boost tourism promotion in the world's most populous market. Notably, in October, the VNAT will collaborate with travel agencies and localities to organise a large-scale promotional campaign in India.

Between January and August, Việt Nam welcomed over 11.4 million international visitors, up 45.8 per cent year-on-year. The number of domestic tourists reached some 89.5 million. Meanwhile, the eight-month tourism revenue approximated VNĐ586.1 trillion ($23.67 billion).

The country currently houses more than 4,140 companies supplying international travel services and over 39,149 licensed tour guides. Additionally, there are 269 five-star hotels with more than 87,300 rooms nationwide.

In the fourth quarter, the ministry is set to implement plans and measures to accelerate the recovery and sustainable development of the sector. Upcoming events include the 2024 Việt Nam tourism awards ceremony, a national food festival in northern mountainous province Điện Biên, a Vietnamese tourism booth at the World Travel Market London in the UK, and a Vietnam-Taiwan (China) tourism cooperation conference. — VNS