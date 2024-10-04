Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
Newspaper

Home Life & Style

Tourism sector sets sights on 17-18 million international visitors this year

October 04, 2024 - 12:23
Between January and August, Việt Nam welcomed over 11.4 million international visitors, up 45.8 per cent year-on-year.
Foreign tourists enjoy a stroll around Hoàn Kiếm Lake in downtown Hà Nội in cool autumn weather. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism has affirmed its commitment to attracting 17-18 million international visitors to Việt Nam in 2024 by ramping up promotional and marketing efforts during the fourth quarter, with a particular focus on the Indian market, known for high-spending tourists.

The ministry made the statement at its quarterly press conference held on October 3.

In the first eight months, the country welcomed 312,000 Indian visitors, shooting up 263 per cent from a year earlier, placing India eighth among Việt Nam's top 10 sources of international tourists, according to the Việt Nam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT).

To capitalise on the expected surge in Indian tourists, the ministry and VNAT have developed a strategy to boost tourism promotion in the world's most populous market. Notably, in October, the VNAT will collaborate with travel agencies and localities to organise a large-scale promotional campaign in India.

Between January and August, Việt Nam welcomed over 11.4 million international visitors, up 45.8 per cent year-on-year. The number of domestic tourists reached some 89.5 million. Meanwhile, the eight-month tourism revenue approximated VNĐ586.1 trillion ($23.67 billion).

The country currently houses more than 4,140 companies supplying international travel services and over 39,149 licensed tour guides. Additionally, there are 269 five-star hotels with more than 87,300 rooms nationwide.

In the fourth quarter, the ministry is set to implement plans and measures to accelerate the recovery and sustainable development of the sector. Upcoming events include the 2024 Việt Nam tourism awards ceremony, a national food festival in northern mountainous province Điện Biên, a Vietnamese tourism booth at the World Travel Market London in the UK, and a Vietnam-Taiwan (China) tourism cooperation conference. — VNS

tourism industry

Related Stories

Society

Tourism sector's human resources need to adapt better

After the Covid-19 pandemic, the tourism industry has to face many challenges, including a shortage of human resources, especially skilled workers. With the rapid recovery and growth, issues regarding the quality of human resources are always urgent.

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Hội An exchanges cultural activities in South Korea

A hát bội (classical drama) art troupe from the ancient town of Hội An is performing in the International Mask Arts & Culture Organisation (IMACO) in Andong City, Gyeongsangbuk, Korea in exchanging multi-culture and arts among 25 countries in the world at the event.
Life & Style

Park gets arty

Artists from Germany, France and Việt Nam have teamed up to add more artwork to Phúc Tân Forest Park, which used to be a dumping area. The once-dirty space has become a clean and beautiful playground for locals. Have a look around!
Life & Style

Hà Nội campaign encourages women to wear Áo Dài

Lasting to October 20, it aims to promote and encourage female workers at government offices, central and municipal agencies, businesses, schools, and other institutions to don the iconic traditional dress every Monday and Friday as well as on important events.

E-paper

Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Dien Bien Phu Victory
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom