Hội An exchanges cultural activities in South Korea

HỘI AN — A hát bội (classical drama) troupe of performers from the ancient town of Hội An is making an appearance in the International Mask Arts & Culture Organisation (IMACO) in Andong City, Gyeongsangbuk, Republic of Korea in an exchange of arts and culture at the event, which includes artists from 25 countries.

The Hội An culture and sports centre said the troupe will perform a classic drama to showcase the lifestyle of the ancient town's residents as well as promoting tourism and the region's culture around the world.

The dramatic form, which has been known as a popular type of folk art in the central and southern regions of Việt Nam, is often performed at ceremonies and festivals in certain temples and pagodas.

This will be the second time an art troupe from Hội An has participated in the Mask Arts Festival in South Korea since 2017.

Hội An, a UNESCO-recognised world heritage site, and Andong City have previously agreed to promote cultural exchanges. Andong City Cultural Day has been included in the annual Korean Cultural Exchange events in Hội An.

The two cities have hosted different art performances, exhibitions and friendship exchanges, along with promoting tourism and introducing cuisine through regular events.

An art troupe from South Korea's Hahoe Folk village – another UNESCO-recognised world heritage site – also performed mask dances and played traditional Korean musical instruments in Hội An.

Hội An is a favourite destination for South Korean visitors in central Việt Nam. VNS