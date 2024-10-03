Artwork depicting Việt Nam’s natural resources wins second painting award

HCM CITY – A canvas painting using coal and rice to depict the story of Việt Nam’s natural resources has been awarded the UOB Painting of the Year (UOB POY) – the highest award in the national art competition.

The artwork, titled Dòng Chảy – Flow has earned its creator, artist Nguyễn Việt Cường, the top prize in the Established Artist Category. Alongside the cash reward of VNĐ500 million (US$20,000), Cường will compete with winning artists from Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand for the 2024 UOB Southeast Asian POY award, which will be announced next month at an awards ceremony in Singapore.

For Dòng Chảy – Flow, Cường meticulously processed, cleaned and crushed coal into gravel before sifting and sprinkling it over the canvas surface. The rice was ground into flour, mixed with adhesive and funnelled to form flowing shapes cascading over the black coal. The resulting contemporary ink wash landscape forms a poetic dialogue between black and white, evoking the ethereal beauty of stalactites in Việt Nam’s natural caves.

According to the artist, Quảng Ninh coal represents the industrial minerals of the Red River Delta in the North, while rice symbolises the agricultural products of the Mekong Delta in the South.

“This artwork reflects my personal perspective as a son of rural southern Việt Nam, having witnessed the rhythms of industrial and agricultural life. Unlike traditional ink wash paintings on paper or silk, which are light and delicate, my work harnesses the physical weight of rice and coal to convey the depth of the concept.

“I hope my work inspires viewers to reflect on the profound impact of wet-rice agriculture and heavy industries on the natural environment and cultural traditions," he said.

Commenting on the winning piece, artist and chief judge for the second UOB POY in Việt Nam Đặng Xuân Hòa said that it is truly unique in its choice of materials and mode of expression.

“It introduces a fresh approach to contemporary art while preserving the essence of painting. The two materials, black coal and white rice, are natural elements that embody the vitality, spirit and soul of the Vietnamese people. The artist presents a deeply emotional and insightful perspective along with a mastery of the mediums he used," he said.

In the Emerging Artist Category, artist Phan Tú Trân took home the 2024 Most Promising Artist of the Year award with artwork Doraeco. The artwork consists of six playing cards laid out on a casino table, each projecting a different facet of ecological pollution: Earth (Jack of Diamonds), Water (Queen of Hearts), Air (King of Spades) and Energy (Queen of Clubs). The Joker card, depicting Doraemon in a state of confusion, symbolises the conflict between technological advancement and environmental consequences. The final card, yet to be revealed, embodies an uncertain future for the next generation, who will inherit both the achievements and burdens left by their predecessors.

Victor Ngo, the CEO of UOB Vietnam, expressed his excitement over the growing interest and involvement in the second UOB POY competition in Việt Nam. He noted that the substantial rise in both the number and quality of submissions this year reflects this enthusiasm.

“UOB POY has played a pivotal role in unveiling the immense potential of Vietnamese artists, while also driving the ongoing development of Vietnamese visual art. The success we have seen over the last two years inspires us to continue elevating the competition for years to come, alongside our other community outreach initiatives across the region, all aimed at building a sustainable and prosperous future for ASEAN," Ngo said.

The UOB POY competition was first established in 1982 in Singapore and is now one of the most recognised art competitions in Southeast Asia. The competition uncovers Southeast Asian artists and offers them the opportunity to showcase their works to a wider community regionally. Expanding to Việt Nam last year, UOB’s flagship art competition reinforces the bank’s long-term commitment to supporting art and artists in the region.

The winning artworks from the Established and Emerging Artist Categories of the second UOB POY Vietnam competition are on display at the Hồ Chí Minh City Museum, 65 Lý Tự Trọng Street, Bến Nghé Ward, District 1, HCM City. The exhibition is open to the public with free admission from October 20. VNS