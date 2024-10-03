Cool as it comes

Thảo Điền Ward in HCM City's District 2 has been listed as one of the world's coolest neighbourhoods by Time Out Magazine. Many people love this area due to its wide range of international pubs and bars, and nice places to hang out for friends and families. What do you think? Do you know any cooler places in Việt Nam?
A hát bội (classical drama) art troupe from the ancient town of Hội An is performing in the International Mask Arts & Culture Organisation (IMACO) in Andong City, Gyeongsangbuk, Korea in exchanging multi-culture and arts among 25 countries in the world at the event.
Artists from Germany, France and Việt Nam have teamed up to add more artwork to Phúc Tân Forest Park, which used to be a dumping area. The once-dirty space has become a clean and beautiful playground for locals. Have a look around!
Lasting to October 20, it aims to promote and encourage female workers at government offices, central and municipal agencies, businesses, schools, and other institutions to don the iconic traditional dress every Monday and Friday as well as on important events.