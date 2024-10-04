Resilience in green

Standing proud for decades in Hà Nội but destroyed in the blink of an eye because of Typhoon Yagi. Around 40,000 trees were damaged during the storm but now, thanks to the authorities' efforts, the capital is gradually becoming green again, and the tree-lined streets are reviving.
Việt Nam is one of the countries most severely affected by climate change. In that context, with more than 14.8 million hectares of forest, accounting for about 42.02 per cent of the natural area, Việt Nam’s forests play an extremely important role in minimising the negative impacts of climate change.
The Quy Nhơn City project aims to develop regulations, action plans and measures on waste management, replicate successful models, increase income for informal waste workers by 15-20 per cent, and encourage the greater participation from women workers.
Vietnamese real estate magnate Trương Mỹ Lan is facing a recommendation for a life sentence in prison for charges of fraud and property appropriation, in addition to her prior death sentence for embezzlement.