Preparing for natural disasters

In the first half of this year, over 450 people have lost their lives or are missing due to natural disasters. The economic losses account for VND877 billion (US$35.7 million). Plans are implace to improve early warning systems and strengthen areas under threat.
Tam highlighted the necessity for the school to train students that can speak both Lao and Vietnamese languages, while urging the teachers to enhance their professional expertise, be dynamic, creative, and flexible, and adopt new approaches in teaching and learning, thus contributing to training a future generation that is both virtuous and skilled.
Standing proud for decades in Hà Nội but destroyed in the blink of an eye because of Typhoon Yagi. Around 40,000 trees were damaged during the storm but now, thanks to the authorities' efforts, the capital is gradually becoming green again, and the tree-lined streets are reviving.
Between July and September, customs officials detected and processed 4,748 violations, with the estimated value of seized goods amounting to VNĐ7.584 trillion (US$309.9 million), contributing to the state budget VNĐ141 billion ($5.76 million).