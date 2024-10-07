Nha Trang Bay submarine services pilot programme extended to March 2025

KHÁNH HÒA — Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà has officially signed a directive extending the pilot programme for submarine services in Nha Trang Bay, Khánh Hòa Province.

This extension aims to promote business growth and enhance tourism within the region.

The decision, issued on September 28, allows for additional time to finalise legal regulations governing submarine operations, with the pilot phase extended until March 30, 2025, as recommended by the Ministry of Transport (MoT).

The Deputy PM has tasked MoT, Ministry of National Defence, Khánh Hòa Provincial People’s Committee, Vinpearl Joint Stock Company, and relevant agencies with continued implementation of the duties outlined in a previous directive.

These include managing submarine services in Nha Trang Bay, ensuring compliance with security and defence regulations, adhering to legal requirements and overseeing vessel operations to maintain safety standards.

Vinpearl Joint Stock Company and its associated partners must implement safety plans, prevent accidents and prepare rescue protocols. They will be held accountable for any safety issues that arise during the submarine service operations.

MoT has been directed to work closely with the Government Office in drafting and submitting the necessary legislative documents related to submarine services for approval.

The pilot submarine service in Nha Trang Bay was initially approved by the Prime Minister through a document issued on October 30, 2020.

According to Vinpearl Joint Stock Company, from April 30, 2022 to September 12, 2022, the company completed 713 submarine trips, including trial dives, training sessions, and guest tours, with 2,708 passengers participating in the service in the Hòn Một area of Nha Trang Bay.

The trips were conducted without incident, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for participants. The service catered to a diverse range of customers, including elderly visitors, children, and both domestic and international tourists, offering an innovative and educational tourism experience.

MoT is amending Decree No 58/2017/NĐ-CP to include regulations for managing tourism submarines in Việt Nam’s port waters, with a draft submitted to the Ministry of Justice for review. — VNS