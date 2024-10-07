Politics & Law
Home Society

Dengue outbreak concerns rise in Hà Nội

October 07, 2024 - 13:39
A health official spray for mosquitoes to control a dengue fever hotspot in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The number of dengue fever cases in Hà Nội has risen significantly in recent weeks, raising concerns among health officials.

According to the city's Center for Disease Control (CDC), there were 284 confirmed cases reported between September 27 and October 3, five more than the week before.

The disease has been now reported in 29 out of 30 districts and towns. The most hard-hit so far were Đan Phượng with 35 cases, followed by Thanh Xuân with 30 and Hà Đông with 25.

The city also saw an increase in outbreaks across 13 districts and towns, particularly in the hot spots of Chương Mỹ, Hoàn Kiếm and Thạch Thất, bringing the total number of outbreaks to 206 for the year, with 39 still active.

Despite the recent uptick in weekly cases, this year's case count has dropped by 80 per cent compared to last year, indicating a less severe situation.

In addition to dengue, Hà Nội also recorded a small number of measles cases. Health officials urged parents to ensure their children are vaccinated against these and other preventable diseases.

The Hà Nội Department of Health has implemented various measures to stem the spread of dengue, including monitoring, outbreak investigations and public health campaigns. — VNS

Related Stories

Society

Symposia focuses on dengue fever prevention measures

Integrated dengue prevention measures, including vaccine, will help reduce the burden on the healthcare system and ultimately benefit the country's overall health and economy, Prof. Phan Trọng Lân, director of the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology, said at a recent scientific symposium held in Hà Nội.

see also

More on this story

Society

Preparing for natural disasters

In the first half of this year, over 450 people have lost their lives or are missing due to natural disasters. The economic losses account for VND877 billion (US$35.7 million). Plans are implace to improve early warning systems and strengthen areas under threat.

