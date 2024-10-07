Dengue outbreak concerns rise in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The number of dengue fever cases in Hà Nội has risen significantly in recent weeks, raising concerns among health officials.

According to the city's Center for Disease Control (CDC), there were 284 confirmed cases reported between September 27 and October 3, five more than the week before.

The disease has been now reported in 29 out of 30 districts and towns. The most hard-hit so far were Đan Phượng with 35 cases, followed by Thanh Xuân with 30 and Hà Đông with 25.

The city also saw an increase in outbreaks across 13 districts and towns, particularly in the hot spots of Chương Mỹ, Hoàn Kiếm and Thạch Thất, bringing the total number of outbreaks to 206 for the year, with 39 still active.

Despite the recent uptick in weekly cases, this year's case count has dropped by 80 per cent compared to last year, indicating a less severe situation.

In addition to dengue, Hà Nội also recorded a small number of measles cases. Health officials urged parents to ensure their children are vaccinated against these and other preventable diseases.

The Hà Nội Department of Health has implemented various measures to stem the spread of dengue, including monitoring, outbreak investigations and public health campaigns. — VNS