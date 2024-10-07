Vietnamese students' organisation in Australia promotes solidarity

SYDNEY Vietnamese Students in Australia (SVAU), a union of Vietnamese students' organisations there, aims to build a united association of the students and promote the youthful spirit of daring dynamism and creativity, held its third congress in Sydney on October 5.

The congress drew in-person and online participation of more than one hundred Vietnamese students from all localities in Australia.

In the 2022 - 2024 tenure, the association has shown strong performance in many fields, including organising various student activities and movements, and gathering and connecting Vietnamese students and young start-ups across the world.

Besides, it raised more than one hundred million Vietnamese đồng (over US$4,000) to support victims of Typhoon Yagi at home, while conducting many charity activities.

Addressing the event via teleconferencing, Nguyễn Minh Triết, Secretary of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and President of the Vietnamese Students’ Association Central Committee praised the efforts by the SVAU over the past tenure with breakthrough progress, revealing its active and pioneering role.

Minister Counsellor Nghiêm Xuân Hòa from the Vietnamese Embassy in Australia said he hopes that the association will continue connecting Vietnamese people in Australia, helping maintain the Vietnamese cultural identity and promoting the image of Vietnamese people in the host country.

At the congress, delegates elected a 26-member executive committee for the 2024 - 2026 tenure, including a president and four vice presidents.

Huỳnh Tấn Đạt, who was re-elected President of the SVAU, told the Vietnam News Agency that in the coming time, the association will continue to accompany and support Vietnamese students in Australia, while organising practical activities to assist them in integrating into the host country. VNA/VNS