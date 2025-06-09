COVID-19 cases rise in major cities, authorities urge calm and vigilance

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội and HCM City have recorded an increasing number of COVID-19 cases recently, according to the latest data from authorities.

Since the beginning of the year, Hà Nội has recorded 558 COVID-19 infections, of which 150 were detected between May 30 and June 6.

While this figure was lower than the same period last year, the Hà Nội Centre for Disease Control (CDC) has enhanced quarantine efforts at Nội Bài International Airport to take prompt control measures when necessary.

The agency also instructed healthcare units to strengthen communication on preventive measures against COVID-19 and seasonal diseases.

Meanwhile, HCM City has reported an upward trend in the number of COVID-19 cases since mid-April.

Approximately two-thirds of the 54 COVID-19 patients hospitalised in the city are aged 60 or older and belong to a high-risk group.

HCM City reported three severe cases, including two deaths in patients with serious underlying conditions. This indicates that the virus can result in critical conditions without prompt detection and treatment, according to experts.

In response, the HCM City Department of Health has instructed medical facilities to be prepared to receive and provide care for COVID-19 patients.

Health authorities say that the public should stay calm and vigilant by taking preventive measures to protect high-risk groups.

In addition, people are recommended to pay attention to proper nutrition, exercise and mental wellbeing to strengthen their immune system.

Regular health monitoring and adhering to treatment plans for pre-existing health conditions play a crucial role in reducing risks and complications from the coronavirus, experts said.

If symptoms such as fever, cough, difficulty breathing, or prolonged fatigue occur, individuals should promptly seek medical attention.

Family members and caregivers also play a vital role in protecting at-risk individuals by strictly following steps to prevent respiratory infection and avoid household and community transmission.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued a warning about the increasing number of COVID-19 cases linked to the new NB.1.8.1 variant.

In a statement released on June 7, the UN health agency said that although NB.1.8.1 does not pose a greater health risk than previous variants, continuous mutation of the virus may lead to new infection waves.

The current rise in the number of cases aligns with the seasonal activity pattern of the virus, the organisation said, adding that hospitalizations and intensive care needs remain limited thanks to community immunity and high vaccination coverage.

However, the WHO’s COVID-19 global risk assessment remains ‘high’ as the health agency called on countries to strengthen health surveillance, incorporate COVID-19 into seasonal respiratory disease strategies and counter misinformation to ensure public safety. — VNS