Fatal car crash in Thanh Hóa leaves one dead, five injured

THANH HOÁ – A serious traffic accident occurred on a bridge along the Hồ Chí Minh Trail, resulting in six casualties, according to the People’s Committee of Thạch Lâm Commune, Thạch Thành District, Thanh Hóa Province.

The crash claimed the life of the car’s driver at the scene, left five others injured, and caused a lorry to veer off the bridge.

Initial reports indicate that the accident took place at approximately 9:44am June 9.

At the time of the accident, a car driven by Nguyễn Xuân Việt, 39, a resident of Nam Định Province, was traveling with three passengers from Hòa Bình Province to Thanh Hóa Province.

Upon reaching the bridge, the car collided with a lorry driven by Nguyễn Hữu Tuấn (born 1991), a resident of Thạch Quảng Commune, who was traveling in the opposite direction with one passenger.

Following the initial impact, the car then collided with another lorry, driven by Đặng Văn Tư (born 1980), who currently resides in Hà Nội and was also heading from Hòa Bình to Thanh Hóa.

Following the crash, a lorry broke through the bridge barrier and plunged approximately 20 meters into a ravine, while the car sustained heavy damage on the driver’s side, coming to a stop across one lane of the Hồ Chí Minh Trail.

The accident led to the immediate death of driver Nguyễn Xuân Việt, while five others suffered injuries.

Upon receiving the report, Thanh Hóa provincial police swiftly arrived at the scene to coordinate traffic control and investigate the cause of the accident. VNS