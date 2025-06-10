Việt Nam confirms global family planning commitment through 2030

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Health (MoH) has officially announced Việt Nam’s national commitment to the global Family Planning 2030 (FP2030) initiative, signalling the country’s determination to ensure equitable and timely access to contraceptive services and reproductive health care.

FP2030 is a global movement that promotes inclusive and sustainable access to modern contraceptives and family planning services.

The announcement comes as MoH is reviewing policies and programmes to respond to evolving demographic realities. The number of women aged 15 to 49 in Việt Nam continues to rise, and so too does the demand for effective contraceptive methods.

According to Deputy Minister of Health Đỗ Xuân Tuyên, Việt Nam’s population grows by nearly one million people each year. With more than 25 million women of reproductive age, the need for reliable family planning services is becoming increasingly urgent.

Although there has been progress, several gaps remain, and demand is rising, requiring services to respond more effectively.

A 2020–2021 national survey on sustainable development indicators for women and children revealed that the unmet need for family planning among married or cohabiting women had grown from 6.1 per cent in 2014 to 10.2 per cent in 2021. Alarmingly, the figure was far higher, 40.7 per cent, among sexually active women who are unmarried or not cohabiting.

The birth rate among adolescents remains high as well, with an average of 42 live births per 1,000 girls aged 15 to 19 nationwide. Rates are significantly higher in regions with large ethnic minority populations, including the northern midlands and mountainous areas (115 per 1,000) and the Central Highlands (76 per 1,000).

Deputy Minister Tuyên stressed the critical importance of family planning in safeguarding the health of women and children, preventing maternal mortality and reducing unintended pregnancies.

Policy alignment and integration

Family planning has long been a national priority, embedded in Party and State policy. One key resolution calls for all women of reproductive age to have convenient access to modern contraceptives. It also aims to reduce by two-thirds the number of adolescents and young people experiencing unintended pregnancies.

By joining the FP2030 initiative, Việt Nam is reaffirming its commitment to global integration and development, while also strengthening its domestic reproductive health agenda.

UNFPA Representative in Việt Nam Matt Jackson described the announcement as a powerful signal that reproductive rights and choice are central to Việt Nam’s inclusive development vision.

He said that global evidence indicated meeting all family planning needs could reduce unintended pregnancies by 71 per cent, cut abortion rates by 70 per cent and significantly lower maternal mortality.

Jackson stressed the role of family planning as not only a matter of health, but also a measure fundamental to achieving gender equality, reducing poverty and ensuring sustainable development.

As part of its FP2030 commitment, Việt Nam aims to expand access to modern contraceptive methods and reduce the number of unintended pregnancies among adolescents and young people. The country is also working to improve the overall quality of family planning services, while making non-clinical contraceptive options more readily available.

At the same time, efforts will be made to strengthen clinical services at the commune level. Raising public awareness and encouraging the use of family planning methods remain central to national strategy. — VNS