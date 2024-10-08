Four injured by falling trees during storm in HCM City

Hà Nội's roads cleared after Yagi uproots over 25,000 trees
25,156 trees were either broken or uprooted, with most incidents occurring in the districts of Hoàng Mai, Long Biên, Gia Lâm, Đông Anh, and Nam Từ Liêm.
|The fallen tree on Mạc Đĩnh Chi Street, Đa Kao Ward, District 1, HCM City. – Photo vietnamnet.vn
HCM CITY – Four people were injured, including a six-year-old child, when a tree fell during a storm in HCM City yesterday evening.
The incident occurred at 6:30 pm on Mạc Đĩnh Chi Street, Đa Kao Ward, District 1.
At that time, a tree with a diametre of nearly 30cm and a height of over 10m fell on the street.
Four people on two motorbikes, including a child, were hit by the falling branches of a tree causing them injuries.
The victims were then taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Local authorities dispatched workers to address the incident.
On August 9, a tree branch fell on five people in Tao Đàn Park, District 1, HCM City, killing two and injuring three.– VNS