Four injured by falling trees during storm in HCM City

HCM CITY – Four people were injured, including a six-year-old child, when a tree fell during a storm in HCM City yesterday evening.

The incident occurred at 6:30 pm on Mạc Đĩnh Chi Street, Đa Kao Ward, District 1.

At that time, a tree with a diametre of nearly 30cm and a height of over 10m fell on the street.

Four people on two motorbikes, including a child, were hit by the falling branches of a tree causing them injuries.

The victims were then taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Local authorities dispatched workers to address the incident.

On August 9, a tree branch fell on five people in Tao Đàn Park, District 1, HCM City, killing two and injuring three.– VNS