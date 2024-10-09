Hà Nội's journey from liberation to Vietnamese-French heritage
October 09, 2024 - 10:54
On October 10, 1954, Hà Nội was liberated from the French. The streets were lined with joyous residents to welcome the Vietnamese troops into the capital city. Fast forward 70 years and although Hà Nội has changed, influences from France remain, in architecture, food and even the language spoken.
