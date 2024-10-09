Localities speed up construction of key transport projects in the South

HCM CITY – Local authorities have been asked for the acceleration of key transport projects by removing bottlenecks and speeding up investment procedures and site clearance work in the remaining months of this year.

According to the HCM City Department of Transport, as of September 2024, the progress of the 47km Ring Road 3 passing through the city has only reached 16 per cent of the contract value.

Meanwhile, the section passing through Long An Province reached about 50 per cent of the total construction volume of the project by the end of September.

To avoid delays in the project in the future, the City Department of Transport has proposed that the Prime Minister direct the provinces of Tiền Giang, Vĩnh Long and Bến Tre to speed up licensing procedures for mining and supplying sand for roadbed construction as committed.

Regarding traffic projects in Bình Dương Province, the province is urgently studying the expansion of the 15.3 km Mỹ Phước-Tân Vạn section to synchronise with the Ring Road 3 project when put into operation.

In Đồng Nai Province, the progress of compensation and site clearance for the Biên Hòa-Vũng Tàu Expressway section through Biên Hòa City is currently continuing as quickly as possible to serve the construction.

According to the leaders of Đồng Nai Province, the total number of households that agreed to the compensation plan was 585 with an area of ​​over 22.8 hectares, of which 193 households with more than 11 hectares have been compensated, reaching a rate of over 48.5 per cent.

Deputy Minister of Transport Lê Anh Tuấn suggested that Đồng Nai should pay more attention to the project's site clearance, as this is the key point in terms of progress. The locality needs to concentrate maximum human resources to speed up site clearance.

Along with that, Tuấn also requested that provincial leaders closely coordinate with ministries, departments and units to speed up procedures for granting licences for land mining to speed up the construction progress of the Biên Hòa-Vũng Tàu Expressway Project.

With a length of 58km, the Bến Lức-Long Thành Expressway Project, part of the North-South Expressway passing through Long An, HCM City and Đồng Nai, was started in July 2014 and was expected to be completed in 2019. However, the implementation process encountered many difficulties, so the construction time has been prolonged until now.

After resuming construction, the total output of the project has reached about 75 per cent and it is expected that by the end of this year, part of the expressway will be put into operation to reduce traffic congestion at the HCM City - Trung Lương Expressway.

Director of the Southern Expressway Management Board Đặng Hữu Vị said the Bến Lức-Long Thành expressway project is focusing on constructing the Bình Khánh Bridge across the Soài Rạp River, connecting Cần Giờ-Nhà Bè districts in HCM City, which has reached nearly 82 per cent of the construction volume, and is expected to be completed in September 2025.

When Bình Khánh Bridge is completed, Bến Lức-Long Thành Expressway will be connected with HCM City-Trung Lương Expressway.

As a key national project in the Mekong Delta region, as of September 21, the construction output of the Cần Thơ-Cà Mau Expressway Project reached 42 per cent, 15 per cent behind schedule.

In order to ensure the project is completed by the end of 2025 as planned, Mỹ Thuận Project Management Board (investor) requires contractors to prioritise financial resources and mobilise equipment and machinery. Construction personnel work must work 24/7, throughout the holidays, and regularly check and supervise progress, quality and technique. – VNS