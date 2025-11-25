Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Travel

Hưng Yên awaits

November 25, 2025 - 16:34
Hưng Yên Province is emerging as a top travel destination in north of Việt Nam, offering rich cultural heritage, spiritual sites, traditional craft villages, and scenic river and coastal routes. With growing tourism initiatives and investment opportunities, Hưng Yên is ready to welcome visitors from around the world.

see also

More on this story

Travel

Discovering timeless charm of ancient houses in Đồng Tháp

The ancient houses in Cái Bè Commune, Long Khánh Commune and Cai Lậy Ward are captivating destinations for both domestic and international tourists visiting Đồng Tháp Province. Each of these architectural gems, over a century old, showcases a unique style that reflects the rich soul of the southern region.
Travel

Việt Nam strengthens medical tourism cooperation

Việt Nam is setting its sights on becoming a more attractive destination for visitors seeking both leisure and healthcare services, following the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Ministry of Health for the 2025–2030 period.
Travel

Thái Nguyên brews success with tea and tourism

Following the recent administrative merger, Thái Nguyên Province is opening up exciting development opportunities across multiple sectors, with tourism set to become a key driver of its economic growth. This vibrant region, rich in history, culture and natural beauty, is ready to reshape its profile on both regional and national tourism maps.
Travel

Tourism heats up in Hà Nội

Hà Nội’s tourism sector is buzzing ahead of National Day, with hotels nearly fully booked and travel agencies rolling out special packages.
Travel

The Spirit of Vietnam

Đào Minh Tiến, known by millions online as Dế Mèn Du Ký (The Cricket’s Journey), showcases the beauty of Vietnam not only through its breathtaking landscapes but also through the warmth and kindness of its people. To him, this spirit is what truly makes Việt Nam unforgettable.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom