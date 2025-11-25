Hưng Yên awaits

Hưng Yên Province is emerging as a top travel destination in north of Việt Nam, offering rich cultural heritage, spiritual sites, traditional craft villages, and scenic river and coastal routes. With growing tourism initiatives and investment opportunities, Hưng Yên is ready to welcome visitors from around the world.
The ancient houses in Cái Bè Commune, Long Khánh Commune and Cai Lậy Ward are captivating destinations for both domestic and international tourists visiting Đồng Tháp Province. Each of these architectural gems, over a century old, showcases a unique style that reflects the rich soul of the southern region.
Việt Nam is setting its sights on becoming a more attractive destination for visitors seeking both leisure and healthcare services, following the signing of a cooperation agreement between the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Ministry of Health for the 2025–2030 period.
Việt Nam is stepping up efforts to boost tourism competitiveness and attract 25 million international visitors in 2025, with industry leaders urging concrete policy reforms, market diversification, and stronger partnerships across the sector.
Tapping into its strengths in historical and cultural tourism, eco-tourism, high-tech agriculture, border trade, sports and entertainment, Tây Ninh is rolling out key measures to attract visitors and make tourism a spearhead economic sector.
Following the recent administrative merger, Thái Nguyên Province is opening up exciting development opportunities across multiple sectors, with tourism set to become a key driver of its economic growth. This vibrant region, rich in history, culture and natural beauty, is ready to reshape its profile on both regional and national tourism maps.
Đào Minh Tiến, known by millions online as Dế Mèn Du Ký (The Cricket’s Journey), showcases the beauty of Vietnam not only through its breathtaking landscapes but also through the warmth and kindness of its people. To him, this spirit is what truly makes Việt Nam unforgettable.