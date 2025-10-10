Discovering timeless charm of ancient houses in Đồng Tháp

ĐỒNG THÁP — The ancient houses in Cái Bè Commune, Long Khánh Commune, and Cai Lậy Ward stand as captivating destinations for both domestic and international tourists visiting Đồng Tháp Province. These architectural gems, each over a century old, boast unique styles that reflect the rich soul of the southern region.

Statistics reveal that Đồng Tháp Province is home to more than 48 traditional wooden houses, each a testament to the craftsmanship of a bygone era. The spacious interiors, adorned with intricate carvings, leave a lasting impression on every visitor. Each house resembles a one-of-a-kind work of art, echoing the spirit of the countryside from the time when our ancestors first settled the land.

When one thinks of ancient houses in Đồng Tháp, the enchanting village in Cái Bè Commune inevitably comes to mind. This village is home to seven ancient houses, each constructed in the traditional southern style, featuring five rooms embellished with elaborate carvings and decorations. The Đông Hòa Hiệp ancient house village has been recognised by cultural researchers as a valuable cultural heritage site, serving as a foundation for the region's eco-tourism potential.

Vice Chairman of the Cái Bè Commune People's Committee Nguyễn Thanh Tuấn said: “Đông Hòa Hiệp ancient house village draws visitors eager to explore the distinctive architecture and patterns of the south, expressed through wooden panels and intricately carved columns and beams, all imbued with the cultural essence of garden houses that have stood the test of time. These ancient homes are nestled amidst lush fruit gardens, creating a rustic yet poetic ambiance. On average, the village welcomes around 100,000 visitors each year, with over 75 per cent being international tourists.”

Spanning over 19,000sq.m and surrounded by an orchard, Phan Văn Đức’s ancient house in Cái Bè Commune showcases an architectural style that beautifully blends southern and French influences. Built in 1850, this house accommodates rare antiques, including four pillars crafted from căm xe wood, three sets of mother-of-pearl inlaid altar cabinets and a wooden box adorned with dragons. Inside, a document issued by King Tự Đức between 1848 and 1860 and nine murals depicting a serene riverside village scene can be found.

Also located in Cái Bè Commune, Lê Quang Xoát’s ancient house, constructed in the early 18th century, spans over 700sq.m. It follows the architectural style of Huế's traditional houses but resonates with a distinctly southern character.

This house features three double rooms and two wings, crafted entirely from precious woods, topped with a yin-yang tiled roof amidst a sprawling 9,215sq.m orchard. After six generations, despite various repairs and renovations, the exterior reflects western architectural influences while the interior retains the authentic charm of southern folk house architecture.

In 2014, this house was recognised as a Provincial Historical-Cultural Relic and has since been a focal point for community tourism development, aided by the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

Beyond Đông Hòa Hiệp, tourists also flock to the Nguyễn Hoàng Việt family’s ancient house in Long Khánh Commune, a remarkable structure over 130 years old.

Construction began in 1890 by skilled artisans from Huế and was completed after two years. Built entirely from precious woods like căm xe and cà chắc, it features traditional architectural elements such as a three-room layout with 32 large wooden pillars and a yin-yang tiled roof.

Every detail of the rafters, pillars, wall panels and louvers is meticulously hand-carved, eschewing modern machinery. Inside, visitors can admire valuable relics passed down through generations, including mother-of-pearl inlaid parallel sentences, bronze incense burners and delicately carved wooden furniture.

Tourist Nguyễn Long Tuấn from HCM City, visiting Đông Hòa Hiệp for the first time, expressed his excitement at witnessing the ancient houses, which blend western architectural styles with a plethora of ancient and modern features, all while preserving the traditional architectural values of the Vietnamese people through the ages.

Deputy Director of the Provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Võ Phạm Tân highlighted the artistic value of these unique residential structures. The culture of the ancient houses, intertwined with fruit gardens and tranquil rivers, captivates both domestic and international tourists alike.

Currently, Đồng Tháp is undertaking plans to survey and collaborate with the owners of these ancient houses, seeking solutions for restoration and preservation. This initiative aims to enhance their appeal, establishing them as ideal models for developing river eco-tourism intertwined with the ancient houses of the Mekong Delta. VNS