Conquering the majestic Pù Luông Peak

THANH HÓA — Nestled at an altitude of 1,700m above sea level, Pù Luông Peak in Thanh Hóa Province is as a hidden gem, offering a year-round cool climate that beckons adventurers to explore its breath-taking landscapes.

With its cascading waterfalls, crystal-clear streams and lush forests teeming with diverse flora and fauna, Pù Luông is increasingly being recognised as a premier trekking destination - an exhilarating blend of adventure, nature and personal growth.

Spanning an impressive 17,662ha, the Pù Luông Nature Reserve features a protected zone of 13,320ha and an ecological restoration zone of 4,343ha. The dedicated Management Board is on a mission to transform this verdant paradise into a captivating ecotourism hotspot.

Among the exciting initiatives is the 'Conquering Pù Luông Peak' trekking route, part of an ambitious Ecotourism, Resort, and Recreation Project that envisions a vibrant tourism landscape by 2030, with further aspirations stretching to 2045.

This newly launched route winds approximately 11km from Pù Luông Village to Báng Village, showcasing the area's stunning natural beauty. Adventurers will encounter thrilling slopes exceeding 35 degrees – perfect for those seeking a challenge.

As trekkers embark on their journey, they’ll traverse breath-taking terraced rice fields, navigate through ancient forests housing rare tree species and explore local landmarks such as Khoai Cave, Thắm Mớ Cave and the iconic Tiger's Tongue Rock. The route culminates at the summit of Pù Luông Peak, where awe-inspiring panoramic views await.

As you scale the heights, the diverse ecosystem of Pù Luông unfolds before your eyes, with vibrant displays of white rhododendrons, orchids, and camellias, alongside streams adorned with moss-covered rocks. Reaching the pinnacle offers an unforgettable experience - chase clouds and marvel at the vibrant hues of sunrise or sunset, encapsulating the essence of Thanh Hóa, often referred to as the 'roof of the province'.

For those seeking a deeper connection with nature, a two-day, one-night trek allows for an immersive camping experience under the stars. As the sun sets behind the mountains, indulge in a mouth-watering dinner featuring traditional Thái dishes - grilled chicken, succulent duck and fragrant steamed sticky rice accompanied by local corn wine.

Lê Tiến Thành, a local who conquered the peak, shared his transformative journey, stating that reaching the summit was a metaphor for self-discovery. Despite the challenging terrain, he found unparalleled rewards in the breath-taking vistas and the exhilarating sense of achievement.

Vũ Văn Bình, Director of Trust Việt Travel Co., Ltd., emphasises the rising popularity of Pù Luông as a destination for both domestic and international tourists. As the peak tourist season approaches, his company is ready to offer numerous tours for explorers eager to test their stamina and resilience on the 'Conquering Pù Luông Peak' adventure.

Lê Đình Phương, Director of the Pù Luông Nature Reserve Management Board, underscores the significance of this trekking route as a pioneer ecotourism venture.

Phương said it marks a crucial step in harmonising forest conservation with sustainable tourism, ensuring that visitors not only discover the beauty of Pù Luông but also appreciate and protect its delicate ecosystems.

Committed to eco-friendly tourism, the Management Board implements measures to minimise waste and limit visitor numbers, preserving the pristine beauty of this special forest ecosystem. Local communities play a pivotal role in this journey, as guides, porters, and cooks, fostering green livelihoods while enriching the visitor experience.

Beyond its natural wonders, Pù Luông boasts a rich cultural tapestry woven by the Thái and Mường ethnic groups. The area offers captivating landscapes, from terraced rice fields to mighty limestone ranges and mysterious caves, all complemented by delicious traditional cuisine.

To transform this potential into a thriving tourism industry, a comprehensive strategy focusing on infrastructure, investment, and community engagement is essential. Phương emphasises the commitment to responsible tourism that uplifts local livelihoods while conserving the rich biodiversity of the area.

Pù Luông is gearing up to become a prominent ecotourism centre by 2045, boasting modern infrastructure and diverse tourism offerings. Currently, with 67 accommodations available and a welcoming capacity of 2,800 guests per day, the region is already experiencing a thriving tourism boom, drawing in approximately 170,000 visitors, including 52,500 international tourists in just the first ten months of 2025.

Embark on this journey to Pù Luông – where adventure, culture, and nature converge to create unforgettable memories. Whether you're trekking to the summit or savouring traditional dishes under a starry sky, Pù Luông Peak invites you to discover the enchanting beauty of Thanh Hóa Province. — VNS